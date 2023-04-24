The state has agreed to pay about $200,000 to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former employee of the New Mexico Public School Facilities Authority who alleged he was fired for refusing to participate in transactions he believed violated procurement rules and state law.
Shatona Martin, a former chief procurement officer for the agency, sought an unspecified amount in damages, including back pay and reinstatement or “front pay,” plus legal costs, in the complaint he filed in July 2020 in state District Court.
According to an April 13 agreement posted on the New Mexico Sunshine Portal, the agency agreed to issue a payroll check to Martin in the amount of $20,000 and the state agreed to a $180,000 settlement.
Martin said Monday he was not reinstated to his job as part of the settlement and has since retired.
“I knew I was right,” Martin said. “I just had to make sure they did the right thing. I’m just going to put it behind me and move on.”
Public School Facilities Authority Executive Director Martica Casias declined to comment on the case.
Martin’s lawsuit detailed nine instances in which he alleged the authority’s administration or former Executive Director Jonathan Chamblin tried to persuade him to take part in actions he felt violated his training or the law.
Neither Chamblin nor his attorney responded to calls seeking comment.
Several of Martin’s allegations were related to the agency’s work improving broadband capabilities at public schools across New Mexico, including in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, a project highlighted in the authority’s 2019 annual report as a major accomplishment.
In one instance, Martin’s complaint said, the authority was soliciting bids for broadband connectivity services for its offices in Santa Fe and Albuquerque and received only one bid from CenturyLink.
The CenturyLink proposal would have required the authority to do a total rewrite of its standard agreement with contractors and provide the company with substantial protections from litigation, which were “prohibited under the [request for proposals] and state law,” the complaint said.
It accused Chamblin of trying to get Martin to “violate the law,” but said Martin “voiced his objections and refused to participate in the scheme.”
In another case, Martin voiced concerns that companies awarded multimillion-dollar contracts in the Los Lunas and Las Cruces school districts claimed the Public Works Minimum Wage Act did not apply to them and refused to comply with the law in executing the contracts, the lawsuit said. It alleged Martin was pressured by Chamblin to participate in processing those contracts but refused.
In late 2018 and early 2019, Martin said in his complaint, the Aztec district administration allowed a contractor who had submitted a proposal for work to draft the scope and statement of the work to be performed. When he objected, Martin said in his complaint, “instead of nullifying the contracting action,” Chamblin told the school district to process the procurement on its own and apply for reimbursement.
Martin also said he raised objections when, he alleged, the authority “intentionally provided false information to the New Mexico Public School Capital Outlay Council [which governs the authority] for the purpose of obtaining funding for superfluous and unnecessary consultancy program.”
Martin said in his lawsuit he received positive performance evaluations for five years before these incidents, but in 2018 Chamblin issued a “retaliatory disciplinary action” against him saying he had been uncooperative and had jeopardized the broadband program.
Martin’s lawsuit said Chamblin issued another retaliatory memo a few days later saying Martin had defied his directives. In August 2019, Martin was fired.
The state General Services Department did not respond to a phone message requesting the state’s legal fees associated with litigating Martin’s case prior to the settlement.