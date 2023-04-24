The state has agreed to pay about $200,000 to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former employee of the New Mexico Public School Facilities Authority who alleged he was fired for refusing to participate in transactions he believed violated procurement rules and state law.

Shatona Martin, a former chief procurement officer for the agency, sought an unspecified amount in damages, including back pay and reinstatement or “front pay,” plus legal costs, in the complaint he filed in July 2020 in state District Court.

According to an April 13 agreement posted on the New Mexico Sunshine Portal, the agency agreed to issue a payroll check to Martin in the amount of $20,000 and the state agreed to a $180,000 settlement.

Recommended for you