The state Oil Conservation Commission will hold a hearing next year to consider making rules regarding use of cancer-causing chemicals in fossil fuel activities.

The hearing was prompted by a petition from the environmental group WildEarth Guardians, which wants the commission to ban so-called "forever chemicals" and require the industry to fully disclose the hazardous chemicals it uses.

The commission decided at a Thursday meeting to discuss the petition's merits and whether the suggested actions should be codified at a hearing that will take place in February. 

