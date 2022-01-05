As the coronavirus tore across the globe in 2020 and 2021, health authorities had little time to note that influenza was mercifully minimal.
They hope for a negligible flu season in 2021-22, too, in part because a heavy influx could congest hospitals even further against the backdrop of COVID-19. Many say protections against the coronavirus, such as wearing masks and staying home, kept influenza numbers low last season.
Some are concerned less vigilance against the coronavirus during this influenza season will open the window for more flu cases. Others worry that emphasis on the coronavirus might compel people to drop their guard against the flu.
Flu season generally starts in October and ends in April with a peak in February, but that can vary.
“We do hope that the use of masks and hand-washing may still blunt the transmission of flu as it did last year,” Penny Hill, infection prevention and employee health manager at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, wrote in an email.
The state Department of Health said on its flu and respiratory disease report that as of Dec. 25, there had been “moderate levels of confirmed influenza at this time, and it is rising.”
Dr. Malcolm Purdy, a cancer specialist and spokesman for Lovelace Health System in New Mexico, said his institution had to admit only three patients for the flu last season. The previous year, the hospital system admitted 920. Purdy attributed the decline to mask wearing, distancing and other strategies taken against COVID-19.
“That’s how effective the preventive measures are,” Purdy said.
James Marx, executive director of quality and patient safety at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said it’s been “a light season so far” for the flu. Marx said he worries “people have become a little more lax” in their precautions.
“I think we have seen some vaccination fatigue” resulting from the multiple COVID-19 shots, Marx said.
Flu shot coverage in the United States, at least in recent years, has been nowhere near the 89 percent of New Mexicans 18 and older who have acquired at least one COVID-19 shot, according to Health Department reports.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that last flu season, influenza vaccination coverage for adults reached 50.2 percent — an increase of 1.8 percentage points over the previous season.
Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, a public health professor at New Mexico State University, wrote in an email that “those who do not take flu vaccines are less likely to take COVID vaccines.”
And while there is a high percentage of New Mexico residents who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, a contingent argues against the practice.
Jesse James Gomez of Chaves County is among the New Mexico residents who has avoided both the coronavirus and flu vaccinations.
Gomez, an organizer with Concerned Citizens for New Mexico, said he’s never gotten a flu shot. Concerned Citizens is an organization that has protested many coronavirus regulations and vaccination demands.
Gomez, who noted he rarely is ill, said he could only speak for himself on flu vaccines.
“I’ve never gotten a flu shot once in my life,” he said. “I don’t need it, I don’t want it. ... I don’t want to get stuck with a needle when I don’t need it.”
Sarah Smith of Las Cruces, a member of the New Mexico Freedoms Alliance, said she has heard nothing of people being any more reluctant to get flu shots than before.
The alliance opposes coronavirus vaccination requirements in workplaces and government entities.
“People aren’t being pressured/coerced/intimidated with regards to flu vaccines the way they are with C19 [coronavirus] vaccines, so this is not something we’ve been hearing about from community members” in the state, she wrote in an email. She declined to reveal whether she received the flu shot this season.
Hill wrote San Juan Regional Medical Center hasn’t seen many cases of the flu, but an uptick tends to follow the holidays.
“We held two drive-through flu vaccine clinics in late October and did have a lower turnout than years past,” she said. “With all of the focus on COVID right now, I think we forget just how deadly the flu virus can be.”
Scientific American reported in April about 700 Americans died from the flu in the 2020–21 season. In the previous five years, the CDC reported a yearly average of about 32,000 flu deaths. The CDC said more than 827,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus during the pandemic.
“Influenza’s nothing compared to COVID,” Lovelace’s Purdy said. “The scale is so much worse” with COVID-19.
