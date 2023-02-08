062021_ElephantButte09-rgb.jpg

A man fishes near the low-lying shoreline at Elephant Butte Reservoir in 2021. A key provision under the Rio Grande water settlement would be to gauge Texas' water deliveries near El Paso instead of 120 miles upstream at Elephant Butte.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

New Mexico's state engineer is backing the proposed agreement that would end a yearslong legal battle with Texas over who has taken an unfair share of Rio Grande water, contending it will avoid future conflicts and create a more stable supply amid a changing climate. 

New Mexico, Texas and Colorado proposed the settlement in October after a federal judge appointed by the Supreme Court ordered the case to trial when the parties failed to resolve the litigation dating to 2013. 

The proposal, unsealed in January after being kept under wraps for months, calls for changing how and where river flows are measured to determine the three states' portions under the 84-year-old Rio Grande Compact.

Popular in the Community