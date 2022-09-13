Less than nine months after becoming deputy superintendent of the state Regulation and Licensing Department, Victor Reyes has once again stepped away from a government job to get back into politics.
This time, the move is intended to help him keep his job.
Reyes, who stepped down as legislative director for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at the beginning of 2020 to run for the 1st Congressional District seat, took an unpaid leave of absence from the Regulation and Licensing Department in July to join the governor's reelection campaign.
"Deputy Superintendent Reyes formally submitted a request for unpaid leave of absence to Superintendent Linda Trujillo, who approved the request, as she does of all employee requests," department spokeswoman Bernice Geiger wrote Tuesday in an email.
"The leave began on July 27, 2022, and he will resume his duties on November 14, 2022," she wrote.
That's six days after the general election and a high-stakes gubernatorial race that polls show and pundits predict will be close.
Before his temporary departure, Reyes worked with Trujillo, division directors and staff "to ensure operations would continue without disruption during his leave," Geiger wrote.
"His request [for an unpaid leave of absence] follows his work of overseeing the successful rollout of the new adult-use cannabis program, which continues to see revenues rise," she added.
The department didn't announce Reyes' departure.
Campaign finance reports filed Monday listed Reyes as one of Lujan Grisham's campaign workers, prompting inquiries from The New Mexican.
"Yes, he has joined the campaign in a political role," campaign spokeswoman Delaney Corcoran confirmed Tuesday.
Reyes, who is paid $124,383 annually in his government job, has received two payments from the campaign so far.
The first, on Aug. 15, was for $3,932. The second, on Aug. 31, was for $3,900. He also was reimbursed for unspecified travel expenses totaling $1,055, according to the governor's campaign finance report.
Reyes did not return messages seeking comment.
Reyes joined Regulation and Licensing after John Blair, now Santa Fe's city manager, resigned from the post in November.
He took the job after seeking the Democratic nomination for the 1st Congressional District seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, who went on to serve as U.S. secretary of the interior under President Joe Biden.
In an election of the Democratic Party of New Mexico's state central committee, Reyes received 9 percent of the vote. Melanie Stansbury won the nomination and went on to beat state Sen. Mark Moores, a Republican from Albuquerque, in a special election.