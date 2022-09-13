Less than nine months after becoming deputy superintendent of the state Regulation and Licensing Department, Victor Reyes has once again stepped away from a government job to get back into politics.

This time, the move is intended to help him keep his job.

Reyes, who stepped down as legislative director for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at the beginning of 2020 to run for the 1st Congressional District seat, took an unpaid leave of absence from the Regulation and Licensing Department in July to join the governor's reelection campaign.

