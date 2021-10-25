The legalization of recreational marijuana hasn't slowed interest in New Mexico's Medical Cannabis Program.
"There have been a lot of questions that we've heard about how patient enrollment would actually decrease with the advent of adult-use cannabis," program Director Dr. Dominick Zurlo told state lawmakers Monday. "However, what we have seen so far is that patient enrollment has continued to steadily increase over the past two years."
Between September 2019 and September 2021, enrollment in the program has grown by 52,000 patients.
"That's a 72 percent increase in patient enrollment in those two years," he said.
Zurlo said there are medical cannabis patients in every county of the state.
"Our total enrollment in the program is 124,463 individuals as of Sept. 30," he said.
The Cannabis Regulation Act, a new law legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana, went into effect June 29, but retail sales haven't started yet. The state Regulation and Licensing Department and its newly created Cannabis Control Division are in the process of developing a licensing, taxing and enforcement regulatory structure for recreational marijuana.
The law exempts medical cannabis from excise and gross receipts taxes, making it cheaper for patients.
John Blair, deputy superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department, said medical cannabis patients won't be taxed on their so-called adequate supply.
"If they reach that limit and they choose to buy additional cannabis beyond that, they will be charged tax on that portion of the adult-use cannabis, just not on the adequate supply," he said.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Now, before some boomer DINO comes on here say, "bla blah blah, I guess the state has just been letting people get high! Back in my day! This is what's wrong with NM! MLG! Freedom! Dopefiends!" Just consider that these people didn't buy guns, they didn't even buy booze, at worst they fell asleep on the couch. At best, it relieved them of serious medical symptoms. This is good news.
