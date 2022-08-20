TAOS — The state is poised to help the Peñasco Independent School District demolish its facilities and replace them with new buildings.

The rural district has struggled to keep up with the increasingly burdensome maintenance needs of its elementary, middle and high schools, parts of which were built in the 1950s. Some classrooms lacked heat last winter, and students returned to school earlier this month to find there was no air conditioning in some classrooms.

The district is working on its first-ever facilities master plan.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

