TAOS — The state is poised to help the Peñasco Independent School District demolish its facilities and replace them with new buildings.
The rural district has struggled to keep up with the increasingly burdensome maintenance needs of its elementary, middle and high schools, parts of which were built in the 1950s. Some classrooms lacked heat last winter, and students returned to school earlier this month to find there was no air conditioning in some classrooms.
The district is working on its first-ever facilities master plan.
Three staff members of the state Public School Capital Outlay Council, traveled to Peñasco to apprise the district of the opportunity. Alyce Ramos, programs manager for the New Mexico Public School Facilities Authority, told the Peñasco school board Tuesday that all three buildings are expected to rise near the top of the state's list of school facilities in need of replacement.
The list, updated annually, will be released Jan. 7.
Peñasco's schools are ranked between 153rd and 379th among nearly 700 public schools across the state. After the list is updated, the district's schools will all be ranked somewhere "in the top 20 or 25," Ramos said. If the district applies for facilities replacement, Peñasco could see new buildings in three to six years.
"There's two paths," Ramos told the school board. "You could continue to maintain and invest in these facilities. However, the buildings are still aging [and] the systems are breaking down. They're starting to run out of their functional lifespan. And what you see with buildings of this age is systems start shutting down all at once or rapidly together, and it becomes a burden on the districts to continue to maintain and repair over and over and over again. So that's the benefit of a new school — you don't have to continue to maintain very old buildings that are beyond expected lifespans."
Superintendent Melissa Sandoval told The Taos News she reached out to the Public School Facilities Authority in January seeking help to address several simultaneous campus calamities.
"I was initially reaching out to seek funding assistance for a systems award for HVAC and fire alarm/detection as we had breakdowns of several of our heating units last year, causing us to use portable heaters, shut down wings, move classes to other wings and go remote for a couple [of] weeks due to lack of heat in January," Sandoval said. "Part of this was due to the [electrical] outage in January, which caused freezing of our pipes, rupturing and damaging a couple units. These are currently getting replaced and/or repaired. This was coupled with [a] fire alarm issue."
"We have more issues than we have funding for," Sandoval added.
After the district's infrastructure problems were on the state's radar, she said, a team from the facilities authority was sent to assess the situation.
"They came in and conducted an audit of our facilities and found we were truly in need of support," Sandoval said. "So now we sit with an opportunity to replace each of our schools. This includes the entire system for each school: gyms, cafeteria, common areas, vocational [classrooms], etc."
In line with declining public school enrollment trends across rural New Mexico, the size of Peñasco's facilities far exceeds the requirements of the district's 300 students. Ramos said the district would be better served by smaller buildings, or even a single consolidated school building. The project could entail a "full replacement," but some buildings could also be salvaged and renovated.
"Schools are designed to fit the number of students that we project would be in that school," Ramos said. "So the school footprint would be much smaller than what you currently have. But right now, you're paying so much money to maintain, to heat, continue to keep all these buildings and all of the square footage functional. We call it right-sizing schools. It would be the perfect size for a school population of this size."
But there's a catch. The district, which lies within the unincorporated community of Peñasco in Taos County, would have to pay 40 percent of the project's total cost, according to the authority's funding rules. Ramos gave a rough estimate of $32 million for the replacement project, not including teacher housing, which the district noted it would like to build into any new facility plans.
And in addition to its approximately $13 million cost share, the district will have to repay any capital outlay appropriations it secures to maintain facilities in the meantime; meaning, for example, that a $700,000 appropriation to replace heating and cooling units would be added to the district's share of any eventual school replacement cost.
If the school district community supports the replacement idea and is willing to pay higher taxes to sustain it, the state could be persuaded to pitch in more than 60 percent of the project cost, according to Ramos.
The Public School Capital Outlay Council, "which are the deciders, would prefer that the community has a [general obligation] bond and that they are taxed as much as possible if we're going to provide more than our share," she said. "So, if we have to go above the state share of 60 percent, the council's going to take that very seriously and really look at the finances of the district. And they have been preferring that the community is invested as well, in terms of bonding and mill levies."
Sandoval said the district will need the support of the community in order to take advantage of the state's offer.
"Our maximum bonding capacity is only $2.2 million; therefore, other funding sources will have to be sought," she added. "We will also request [a] waiver for additional funding from the Public Schools Capital Outlay Commission."
The school board directed Sandoval to submit a letter of interest to the New Mexico Public School Facilities Authority "as soon as possible."
Board member Alex Abeyta summarized the optimism felt by the district.
"I just want to thank these three people for making our — not just our day — but our year," he said. "This is something to look forward to, for sure."