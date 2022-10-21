For the first time in its history, New Mexico is honoring all missing persons from across the state with their own day.
Saturday marks the first New Mexico Missing Persons Day after it was codified into law earlier this year. Regina Chacon, who serves as the bureau chief for the state's Department of Public Safety Law Enforcement Records Bureau, said Friday there are currently 984 missing people in New Mexico.
"You're talking about the entire state ... and all of those families who need to feel supported," Chacon said.
The Department of Public Safety is holding an inaugural event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque as a way to bring families of missing people together with law enforcement, the New Mexico Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force and the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department.
"I think [it's] going to be a very impactful day for a lot of people," said Indian Affairs Department Secretary Lynn Trujillo. "I've been talking with our team … to take care of themselves because we are going to be there helping other people, and you can't help but be impacted by the stories that families and individuals share with us."
Saturday's event will allow families to file or update missing persons reports, submit DNA records, meet with investigators and access support services, according to a news release Wednesday.
Trujillo said 14 families of missing people were registered for the event Friday afternoon. However, she added registration is not required to attend.
"We do anticipate, with media covering this and putting it out there, that we may see additional people coming to the event," Trujillo said.
Along with their efforts to help plan the event, Indian Affairs and the Department of Public Safety are providing gas cards for families attending from out of town Saturday in order to help them with transportation. Trujillo said the department's staff worked Friday night to ensure those families were supported.
"You have so many people volunteering their time [and] their resources," Trujillo said of the efforts from her department and the other agencies involved in planning Saturday's event. "I think it's a reflection of how much we care for each other, how much we value people here, and lives in New Mexico."
Chacon said she has heard from families who are looking forward to experiencing the communal support on offer Saturday and will get an opportunity to ask questions they may never have asked law enforcement before.
"When a family member has a loved one that goes missing, they feel support from their friends and their family, but they're not always sure what the support is from their community," Chacon said.
She said she hopes the event will continue to grow in coming years.
"We look forward to doing this every single year, and making it bigger and better," Chacon said. "More resources, more law enforcement, more families."