2022 New Mexico Missing Persons Day flyer

For the first time in its history, New Mexico is honoring all missing persons from across the state with their own day.

Saturday marks the first New Mexico Missing Persons Day after it was codified into law earlier this year. Regina Chacon, who serves as the bureau chief for the state's Department of Public Safety Law Enforcement Records Bureau, said Friday there are currently 984 missing people in New Mexico. 

"You're talking about the entire state ... and all of those families who need to feel supported," Chacon said. 

