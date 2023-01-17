As could be expected, some parts of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address that drew standing ovations among her supporters Tuesday were attacked by Senate Republicans.

“We heard more and more and more about all these problems we have, and the [governor’s] one answer is money and spending,” Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca said at a news conference after the speech. “The answer isn’t throwing hundreds of millions of dollars into education, hundreds of millions of dollars at renewable energy.”

Baca, R-Belen, acknowledged the Legislature has ample money this year, but he contends it still must be spent prudently and not treated as a cure-all. The governor has proposed a $9.4 billion budget, about 12 percent more than the $8.3 billion in the current fiscal year.

Popular in the Community