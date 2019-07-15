State of the City address to look different this year

Mayor Alan Webber is breaking from tradition in his first annual State of the City address, eliminating some of the frills and holding the event, which usually draws hundreds of people, in a much smaller venue at Santa Fe’s Southside Branch Library.
“You will not be hearing ‘Hail to the Chief’ as I walk in the room,” the rookie mayor said Friday in a live Facebook video. “There will be no military band. There will be a Pledge of Allegiance and the salute to the New Mexico flag. But we’re not going for pomp and circumstance. We’re going for conversation and for a discussion, a dialogue, about the state of Santa Fe.”
Even God and religion will be left off the program this year.
“There will be a pledge and salute but no invocation at this time,” Erminia Tapia, the mayor’s executive administrator, wrote in an email Monday.
Webber’s inaugural State of the City is being described as a town hall-style event where audience members will have the opportunity to interact with the mayor and ask questions. But the audience will be noticeably smaller than in previous years.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the library’s community room, which city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said has a seating capacity of 90, though the room had a smaller crowd than that when the City Council met there March 13. An adjoining overflow room that also seats about 90 people will be set up with speakers on Wednesday, and the event will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
Space is so limited that people are being asked to RSVP to the Mayor’s Office to guarantee a seat at the library at 6599 Jaguar Drive.
Nearly two dozen people have submitted an RSVP so far. More than half are city employees, many high-level staff, including City Manager Erik Litzenberg, chief of staff Jarel LaPan Hill and Finance Director Mary McCoy.
Chacon said the mayor wanted to do a town hall-style event at a city-owned location on the south side “and the library is the neighborhood location the team found that was available.”
“This year’s State of the City address is an opportunity for the mayor to bring residents up to speed on what has been accomplished in the first year-and-a-half of his administration, and also to talk about the challenges and opportunities that are still ahead of us,” wrote Chacon, who asked that questions be sent by email. “This has been a bold and remarkable chapter for Santa Fe, and it deserves to be celebrated and opened up for discussion. In the past there has been pomp and circumstance and food and singers and this is an attempt to create a downsized more user-friendly event.”
Asked whether holding the event in a small room made it less accessible, Chacon wrote that “many of those hundreds [of people] attending [in previous years] were there only because they had loved ones taking part in singing and dancing and other program events that are not happening this year.”
In previous years, the State of the City has been delivered at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, where former Mayor Javier Gonzales held all of his addresses. In his first State of the City, Gonzales drew a standing-room-only crowd. Two years later, the crowd numbered about 400 and was noticeably smaller than the year before, according to published reports.
Gonzales’ State of the City addresses included food and entertainment, including musician and comedian Carlos Medina.
Former Mayor David Coss held his last State of the City address at the convention center, too. In his final speech, which lasted nearly an hour, Coss repeatedly thanked city employees, who often fill many of the rows at a State of the City address.
In his weekly Facebook address Friday, Webber acknowledged he was switching things up.
“In the past, other mayors have seen this as an opportunity to give a formal speech, like the State of the Union, over at the [Santa Fe Community Convention Center],” he said. “That’s not really how I want to do it. This year, we’re going to try something a little different.”
