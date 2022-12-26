Throughout the past four years, student populations in Santa Fe schools — particularly elementary schools on the city’s north and east sides — have been steadily decreasing, according to new data released by the Public Education Department.
The numbers, Santa Fe Public Schools officials have said for years, can be troubling, as state funding is based on student population. But as local student populations decreased on the whole, the numbers also show resiliency in some student populations after the initial years of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Public Education Department’s annual batch of student enrollment data, published Dec. 20, offers a snapshot of student enrollment numbers around the 40th day of school.
Here are five takeaways from this year’s 40-day enrollment data in local schools:
1. Student enrollment totals at the 40-day mark have been steadily decreasing for more than five years.
Data from the last five school years shows steady decreases in the total number of students in all local schools, with a peak decrease of 616 students between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Those changes likely were due to upheaval related to the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.
This issue isn’t unique to Santa Fe. This year’s data shows student populations in Albuquerque have dropped by more than 9,000 students in the past four years. Student populations in Española and Rio Rancho also have decreased by a few hundred students in the same time frame.
This year, though, the size of the annual decrease in students is decreasing; year-over-year differences are moving toward pre-pandemic levels.
The difference in total students in the district between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 40-day enrollment numbers was only 237 students, a sum closer to the pre-pandemic annual differences of around 170 students per year. The Santa Fe district saw a decrease of 616 students between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years and a decrease of 430 students between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Some issues related to decreasing enrollment at district schools — namely, declining birth rates — are outside the Santa Fe school board’s control, board Vice President Sarah Boses noted.
But the board can address other challenges likely to impact student enrollment. Boses said she suspects the lack of affordable housing in Santa Fe might be related to changes in local school populations. In a recent meeting, the board adopted affordable housing as one of its legislative priorities for the upcoming session and directed Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez to examine possibilities for generating additional affordable housing units for staff and students.
Boses said specialty programs like magnet schools emphasizing particular subjects, such as all-online Desert Sage Academy and career- or technology-based programs, could also pull students and their families to district schools.
2. Enrollment at nearly all of Santa Fe Public Schools’ public elementary schools — particularly those in northern or midtown Santa Fe — have decreased in the past four years.
This year’s data shows five of the district’s elementary schools — Acequia Madre Elementary School, Chaparral Elementary, E.J. Martinez Elementary, Francis X. Nava Elementary and Tesuque Elementary — serve fewer than 200 students. Six of the district’s elementary schools — the under-200 schools, as well as Salazar Elementary — now have fewer than 30 students per grade level on average, up from four schools four years ago.
The elementary enrollment decrease is particularly evident at Santa Fe schools northeast of Siler Road.
Some of these schools, specifically Acequia Madre, Francis X. and E.J. Martinez, spurred discussions among Santa Fe school board members in recent years surrounding the closure of schools and the board’s ongoing “reimagining” efforts, board President Kate Noble said in a recent interview.
Noble said school board members in 2017 proposed closing two small elementary schools — E.J. Martinez and Nava. The conversation, Noble said recently, was “alienating” to her because it focused on dollars, square footage and building capacity, rather than teaching and learning. The board eventually voted down the proposal.
In 2019, a board member brought forth a similar resolution, this time proposing the closure of E.J. Martinez, Nava and Acequia Madre, Noble said. Again, the proposal was voted down, but it generated the board’s ongoing efforts to evolve the district.
“We always talk about buildings first. We’re at a fairly significant crisis in public education, and we need to do our best to … start with a blank sheet and say, ‘How do we do teaching and learning better in this community?’ ” Noble said.
The 12- to 18-monthlong reimagining process, which began this fall, is intended to answer that question, Noble said, as well as provide facility use recommendations for the school board.
It’s still too early in the reimagining process to know what will come out of it, Boses said, but the district’s goal is to generate a roadmap to address under-enrolled schools now and in the future.
“It’s not about closing schools. It’s about utilizing the facilities to the best of their ability to engage students in meaningful ways and to really look at the effectiveness of education and the relevance of what we’re teaching,” Boses said.
3. Enrollment numbers at several southwestern Santa Fe elementary schools and pre-K through grade 8 community schools remain high but have still decreased in recent years.
This year’s 40-day enrollment data indicates student populations remain high at El Camino Real Academy Community School and Nina Otero Community School, both of which serve students from pre-K through 8th grade, as well as Piñon and Ramirez Thomas elementary schools. Likely due to population increases in the southwestern part of the city, each of these schools operated with an average of 60 or more students per grade level this year.
However, like their north-side counterparts, 40-day student populations at many schools southwest of Siler Road have also shrunk in recent years. The 40-day student population at Cesar Chavez Elementary School, for instance, has decreased by more than 100 students in the past four years, its average number of students per grade level decreasing from 71 in the 2019-20 school year to 53 this school year.
Student populations at El Camino Real Academy, Nina Otero, Piñon and Ramirez Thomas have also decreased by dozens of kids since the 2019-20 school year.
4. Despite decreases in elementary school populations, Santa Fe high schools have maintained relatively consistent student populations throughout the past four years.
At Santa Fe and Capital high schools, student populations at the 40-day mark this school year hovered around 1,600 and 1,400, respectively. After peaking during the 2020-21 school year, both schools’ populations are consistent with numbers from the 2019-20 school year, with differences of less than 2 percent between four years ago and today.
Early College Opportunities High School has also retained a consistent number of students throughout the past four years, averaging around 113 students since the 2019-21 school year.
Meanwhile, the student population at Mandela International Magnet School, the district’s International Baccalaureate school serving students from grades 7 to 12, has steadily increased, with nearly 300 students this year, up from around 250 four years ago.
5. Pre-K populations are recovering after a significant pandemic dip.
On the 40th day of school this year, 517 pre-K students attended school throughout the district, about a 30-student — or 6 percent — increase over pre-pandemic 2019-20 school year figures.
Pre-K student numbers decreased by nearly 50 students during the 2020-21 school year — at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — returning to pre-pandemic levels last year and surpassing them this year.
Boses said expanding those pre-K offerings — and incorporating more students into a school community earlier — might be another way to increase enrollment numbers in Santa Fe.
“Once people feel like they’re part of a school community and their children have friends in their peer group, there’s a connection there,” Boses said. “I do think that we know that establishing relationships early in life and early in education can help families stay in the district.”