091622-GC-BlueRibbonSchool05rgb.jpg

Superintendent Hilario ‘Larry’ Chavez speaks to the students of Acequia Madre Elementary School at an assembly in September to announce their school had been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. Recent 40-day enrollment data from the state shows Acequia Madre was one of five elementary schools in the Santa Fe district to serve fewer than 200 students.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

Throughout the past four years, student populations in Santa Fe schools — particularly elementary schools on the city’s north and east sides — have been steadily decreasing, according to new data released by the Public Education Department.

The numbers, Santa Fe Public Schools officials have said for years, can be troubling, as state funding is based on student population. But as local student populations decreased on the whole, the numbers also show resiliency in some student populations after the initial years of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Public Education Department’s annual batch of student enrollment data, published Dec. 20, offers a snapshot of student enrollment numbers around the 40th day of school.

Popular in the Community