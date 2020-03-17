New Mexico reported two more cases of the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 23.
The new cases both are in Northern New Mexico, including a man in his 50s in Taos County and a man in his 40s in Santa Fe County, the Governor's Office said in a statement.
It was the first reported case in Taos County. Santa Fe County now has four cases, while Bernalillo County — New Mexico's most populous by far — still has the highest number of cases at 14.
As of Monday, none of the cases in New Mexico had been fatal, and as of last Friday there were two patients with the virus who were hospitalized.
Elsewhere, all movie theaters are now closed.
The Violet Crown Cinema did not open Tuesday, the latest entertainment venue to shut down due to COVID-19 precautions.
The two Regal Cinema locations in Santa Fe were also closed starting Tuesday “as a precaution amid the current circumstances. All theaters will remain closed until further notice,” according to the Regal website.
The Center for Contemporary Arts on Saturday closed its CCA Cinematheque and The Screen for three weeks as “the health and safety of our community is important to us,” the organization said on its website.
Austin, Texas-based Violet Crown Tuesday morning decided to close all three of its locations in Santa Fe, Austin and Charlottesville, Va., “effective immediately.”
The company posted the decision at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Facebook without mentioning a potential reopening date.
“We took immediate action,” said David Gil, Violet Crown’s media and marketing director. “Now we are getting down to details.”
Jean Cocteau Cinema is normally closed Monday and Tuesday but told The New Mexican it would remain closed to April 15, during which time the theater will be cleaned and sanitized, said Brian Sanchez, who handles marketing for Jean Cocteau.
Beyond the movie theaters, the Tesuque Casino announced it would close at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
