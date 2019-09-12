CARLSBAD — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that the state Environment Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with New Mexico State University to study the treatment and reuse of produced water from the oil and gas industry.
The state and university will create a consortium to develop regulations and policies that will encourage the industry to use less fresh water and reuse more water pumped from wells as a byproduct of the oil and gas drilling process, according to a statement from the Environment Department.
“We’re going to make sure that the academic researchers and scientists at NMSU are going to do the work alongside the industry, and we’re going to find ways to reuse that produced water,” Lujan Grisham said at an event Thursday in Carlsbad.
As the oil industry booms in southeastern New Mexico, scientists, environmentalists, oil and gas proponents, and state legislators are looking for ways to treat and reuse produced water, which often contains contaminants, in order to cut down on the reliance on fresh water for industry operations.
Produced water may consist of salt, oil, grease, naturally radioactive materials and other toxins.
Thursday’s announcement comes after Lujan Grisham signed a bill this year that tightens oversight on production and use of wastewater and imposes fines on oil and gas companies that violate the state’s Oil and Gas Act.
According to the legislation, produced water falls under the oversight of the gas and oil operators who draw it up and are responsible for arranging transfer and transportation of it. The company or transferring entity is responsible for disposal, treatment and reuse of that water.
In addition to NMSU and the Environment Department, the consortium will include members from national laboratories, nongovernmental organizations, the private sector and state and federal agencies. The process will be managed by NMSU.
“We got support from this industry and the Legislature, and now we have the experts ready to go,” Lujan Grisham said. “In short order, we’re going to find ways to reuse water.”
Based on a report released last month by the Groundwater Protection Council, which used 2012 data, the 1 million oil and gas wells in the country generated about 21.2 billion barrels of produced water each year.
In 2012, New Mexico wells produced 775.93 million barrels of water — or 32.6 billion gallons — the council said. Oil and gas companies use about 45 percent of that water in their operations to save freshwater sources they would otherwise utilize, according to the report. Most of the other 55 percent is injected back into underground wells.