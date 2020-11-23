Netflix, which in 2018 purchased Albuquerque Studios with a goal of turning it into a film production hub, plans to expand the facility and commit to $1 billion in production spending in New Mexico, according to a news release issued Monday by the state Economic Development Department.
The estimated $150 million expansion will add 300 acres to the studio property, in part through a lease with the Stand Land Office, and will create an additional 1,000 film production jobs over the next decade, the news release said. The project includes 10 new stages, post-production and training facilities, wardrobe suites, a commissary for meals and other buildings.
The construction project will employ nearly 1,500 workers.
The state will provide up to $17 million in Local Economic Development Act funding for the expansion, and the city of Albuquerque will commit up to $7 million in LEDA funding, which includes a $6 million in-kind contribution of infrastructure, the news release said. The city also will issue an industrial revenue bond to lessen taxes over a 20-year term for the first $500 million of Netflix's investment to build out the production facility.
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in the news release, “New Mexico provides an outstanding production and business environment in close proximity to Los Angeles with some of the best crews and creative talent in the world. The expansion will bring many new high-tech and production jobs to the region.
"It allows us to be more nimble in executing our production plans while cementing the status of the region as one of the leading production centers in North America,” he added.
Netflix productions currently shooting in New Mexico include The Harder They Fall and Intrusion.
Netflix plans to shoot the fourth season of Stranger Things in Albuquerque soon.
Other Netflix productions filmed in New Mexico include Army of the Dead, El Camino, Godless, Daybreak and Messiah.
