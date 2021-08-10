The state Department of Health announced late Tuesday that William Romero of Los Alamos was the winner of the $5 million grand prize in New Mexico's Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes.
The $10 million total lottery initiative was aimed at persuading more New Mexicans to get vaccinated. In addition to the grand prize winner, whose name was drawn Saturday, 20 vaccinated adults in the state won $250,000 each in weekly drawings throughout the summer.
The Department of Health said another vaccine incentive program, which offers $100 to people ages 12 and over who receive a vaccination, will continue through Aug. 31.
In the first week of August, daily vaccinations increased 25 percent over the weekly average in July.
Also Tuesday, hospital leaders urged unvaccinated residents to get inoculated as the daily case count rose to 688, the highest number since late January.
