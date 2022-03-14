Beginning Monday, state health officials began posting daily COVID-19 updates online instead of sending out news releases.
The data will be updated at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, on the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 website.
“Today we are coexisting with COVID, and changes in our reporting reflect this new stage in the pandemic,” acting Health Secretary
Dr. David Scrase said in a statement. “We are eternally grateful to the staff who have tirelessly devoted hours, weeks, months, even years of their lives ... to generate this extensive case count news release in our time of need.”
The agency will continue publishing weekly epidemiological reports that provide detailed information on COVID-19 in New Mexico, including geographic and demographic trends, hospitalizations and mortality rates.
New Mexico will continue to assess the illness throughout the state, partly by monitoring hospitalizations and ventilator use, health officials said in a statement. That’s a more effective benchmark at this phase of the pandemic, especially with the increased use of at-home tests making daily case counts and positivity rates incomplete.
Information on the data dashboard will include:
- Daily and cumulative number of cases.
- Daily number of hospitalizations and patients on ventilators.
- Daily and cumulative number of deaths.
- Daily number of new test results reported.
The data reported Monday included 28 more deaths statewide. There were 108 patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, the data showed, including 13 on ventilators.
Health officials said in an email while the new dashboard shows 81 cases counted Sunday, the cumulative total of new cases over the weekend was 367.
These changes in reporting are expected to improve speed and efficiency in delivery data to both the media and community partners who rely on it, health officials said.
