The city of Santa Fe stands to receive almost $13 million from the Legislature for infrastructure projects around the city, pending the governor’s signature on a capital outlay bill that passed both chambers during the recent session.

But the funding — along with appropriations from the past two years — won’t come through until the city catches up on two years’ worth of late financial audits.

In spite of the money being withheld from the city of Santa Fe due to late audits, city officials said work on infrastructure is moving forward.