Tim Endy strikes a ball Wednesday during a Santa Fe Pickleball Club round-robin event at Fort Marcy Park. A pickleball complex at the park is among the projects in the city in line for capital outlay funding.
Tim Endy strikes a ball Wednesday during a Santa Fe Pickleball Club round-robin event at Fort Marcy Park. A pickleball complex at the park is among the projects in the city in line for capital outlay funding.
The city of Santa Fe stands to receive almost $13 million from the Legislature for infrastructure projects around the city, pending the governor’s signature on a capital outlay bill that passed both chambers during the recent session.
But the funding — along with appropriations from the past two years — won’t come through until the city catches up on two years’ worth of late financial audits.
In spite of the money being withheld from the city of Santa Fe due to late audits, city officials said work on infrastructure is moving forward.
“Any suggestion that the city has come to a halt because of the late audit is incorrect,” City Manager John Blair said, adding the city will open its new South Side Teen Center in early summer and finish a construction project at the city-owned regional airport later this year.
The proposed appropriations for this year include millions for infrastructure at the midtown site, second-phase improvements at SWAN Park and a pickleball complex at Fort Marcy park. The bill contains $1.2 billion for projects statewide, and it will require a signature from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has the ability to veto individual projects.
Wesley Billingsley, interim director of the state Department of Finance and Administration’s local government division, said those funds will start to become available in July.
City officials have announced a goal of June 30 to submit audits for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
“If they are both in in June, then we’ll review the audits and if there are findings, we could potentially impose the special conditions or more stringent special conditions,” Billingsley said. “Worse case scenario: They don’t have both in.”
Even though the city’s 2020 fiscal year audit contained findings, including material weaknesses and significant deficiencies, the state department still allowed bond agreements to go forward for that year’s appropriations with conditions attached such as quarterly meetings and regular status reports on the city’s corrective actions.
Santa Fe’s capital outlay appropriations from 2021 and 2022 are largely still withheld. They total about $8.6 million for projects like median beautification, parks upgrades, midtown infrastructure and work on the South Side Teen Center.
Capital outlay appropriations will revert back to the state after three years if they are not spent, but they can be reauthorized before that happens.
But city officials said projects like infrastructure construction at midtown are moving forward.
Including this year’s appropriations, midtown infrastructure has received $7 million total in capital outlay funding. So far, $1 million of that has been used, going toward the planning process that led to the City Council’s adoption of a master plan and community development plan over the last several months.
The other $6 million for midtown — $1.1 million from 2022 and a proposed $4.9 million this year — is being held by the department until the city’s audits come in.
Still, the city’s development plan calls for expenditures on the midtown site: only about $240,000 during the current fiscal year but more than $3 million in fiscal year 2024 and more than $4 million in fiscal year 2025.
City Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said the first step for infrastructure on the site will be contracting a combined stormwater plan, which will happen in the next six months.
The initial spending on infrastructure at midtown will be covered by land sales via the city’s economic development fund, Wheeler said.
“This is like a 10-year project,” Wheeler said. “We’ll support the project to keep it moving forward with funding from economic development, but certainly there will be tons of work to do once these appropriations come in.”
Blair expressed confidence the city will soon be ready to receive capital outlay funding again and will put the stint of late audits behind it.
“We really do believe that we are on a really expedited track right now, that [Finance] Director [Emily] Oster has righted the finance department,” he said. “Our audits are going to be on time going forward. I fully recognize the frustration of the public but we are so close to the finish line on both.”