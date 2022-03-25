The state agency overseeing New Mexico's cannabis industry announced it has recalled moldy products found on the shelves of a medical cannabis retailer with dispensaries in Santa Fe and other cities.
The Cannabis Control Division also ordered Sacred Garden to "cease and desist" production and manufacturing operations, the agency said in a news release issued Friday. The company, which also has sites in Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Ruidoso, is allowed to continue operating its stores.
The action comes just a week before retailers can begin selling recreational cannabis to adults 21 and over. Most, if not all, medical cannabis stores in the state are expected to begin selling cannabis to recreational-use costumers, along with patients, April 1.
The news release said the state began investigating Sacred Garden after receiving a complaint from a medical cannabis patient.
Kent Little, general manager of Sacred Garden, wrote in an email Friday his organization is "committed to working within all rules and regulations promulgated by the state. Sacred Garden would never do anything to violate the trust of the patient base we have worked together with for 10 years."
He said Sacred Garden is in compliance with the Cannabis Control Division's mandates to shut down production and manufacturing operations.
The recalled products containing mold were taken off the shelves. They include "cannabis bud, pre-rolls and food products from strains named Snow Cone and Protégé ’78," according to the news release.
A Cannabis Control Division investigator conducted a site visit at a Sacred Garden dispensary and gathered samples of products from the same batch sold to the patient, the news release said. The samples were taken to the state laboratory in Albuquerque for testing, and were found to contain "levels of mold above regulatory levels."
The Cannabis Control Division urges patients who purchased products from Sacred Garden stores to review their labels for lot numbers and check them against numbers posted on the agency's website at ccd.rld.state.nm.us/recall-information. If numbers match for a product, it should be destroyed, the agency said.
