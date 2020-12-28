New Mexico's statewide minimum wage will increase by $1.50 on Jan. 1 to $10.50 per hour, and the tipped minimum wage will go up 20 cents to $2.55 per hour under legislation passed in 2019.
This is the second of four annual minimum wage increases pushed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and approved by the Legislature. The legislation calls for further minimum wage increases to $11.50 on Jan. 1, 2022, and to $12 on Jan. 1, 2023.
The New Mexico Minimum Wage Act in 2019 boosted the state minimum wage from $7.50 per hour to $9 per hour Jan. 1 of this year, the first increase since January 2009.
The regular minimum wage does not apply in the city of Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, the city of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County or the city of Las Cruces, all of which have higher base wages. But businesses in those areas with lower tipped wages will have to comply with the state law.
The city and county of Santa Fe each have a minimum wage of $12.10 per hour, but the city's tipped wage is just $2.35, while the county's is $3.62. The city and county each has increased its minimum wage annually on March based on the regional Consumer Price Index.
