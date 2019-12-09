New Mexico’s oil windfall is set to continue next year, but it may be dialed down a notch.
State economists slightly lowered their projections for next year’s revenue as oil production growth is beginning to slow, according to forecasts released Monday.
In fiscal year 2021, the state is projected to receive $797 million in “new money,” a step down from the $907 million that had been estimated four months ago. That’s largely because the state is now expected to produce 360 million barrels of oil in the next fiscal year, down from the 400 million barrels that had been previously projected.
“With the extractive industry driving much of the projected revenue growth in August, recent changes in the production outlooks for oil and natural gas resulted in downward revisions to the revenue estimates in fiscal year 2021 and beyond,” economists from the Legislative Finance Committee wrote in the new report.
Total recurring revenue for the state’s general fund is now projected to be $7.882 billion next fiscal year, compared with an estimate of $7.991 billion released in August.
Despite the slight decrease, the projections still represent a remarkable turnaround from just three years ago, when New Mexico had to cut spending to contend with a projected deficit. The state remains on track for another year of record-high oil production next year amid technological improvements and lower production costs in the Permian Basin.
The revenue forecasts for fiscal year 2021 are particularly important in the lead-up to January’s legislative session because lawmakers will rely on them to make key decisions related to passing a new budget.
In response to the new estimates, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said her priorities will be to invest in education, health care and infrastructure. She added that the projections underscore the need for New Mexico to diversify its revenue away from oil and gas.
“We have tremendous opportunity to invest in our children, our schools and our economy and to build the future of our great state, starting now,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “But we must always be fiscally conscientious, we must always be building our reserves, and we must continue to aggressively move toward the day we are not overly reliant on one volatile revenue source.”
Indeed, the state’s revenue estimates remain “heavily dependent on the oil price and volume expectations in the forecast,” according to the LFC report. Nearly 70 percent of the revenue growth the state experienced between fiscal years 2018 and 2019 was related to the energy industry, it said.
Given that dependency, state revenue would likely plummet if there were a serious drop in oil prices.
“An unexpected drop in oil prices would send the state’s energy revenues into a tailspin,” the report said.
The report also urged the state to maintain high levels of reserves and to keeping recurring budget growth under control, given that some forecasting agencies say a recession could occur in the U.S. as soon as next year.
Oil production is expected to be lower than previously thought next year because energy companies are now favoring shareholder returns over investment in drilling new wells as their stock prices have declined. Well productivity also has slowed.
“The oil industry is shifting focus to investment value rather than high production,” according to a separate report released by the state Department of Finance and Administration and the Taxation and Revenue Department.
In addition, global oil supply is forecast to outpace demand next year, and weaker demand could put downward pressure on prices, that report said.
Olivia Padilla-Jackson, the state’s finance and administration secretary, said the lower forecasts demonstrate the need to approve a new permanent fund for early childhood education.
“While New Mexico continues to benefit greatly from a strong energy market, the latest reduction in the energy revenue forecast is exactly why we have to be strategic about the use of this revenue source,” she said. “Building an early childhood trust fund with energy revenue windfalls does this by reducing our operating budget exposure to market swings while building a legacy fund for New Mexico children.”
Padilla-Jackson proposed the fund during a presentation to legislators at a meeting in Red River in August.
In August, she said the state could hypothetically allocate around $300 million a year to build the fund to $1 billion within three fiscal years, and the fund could initially generate $50 million annually for early childhood education.
The updated forecasts were calculated by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, known informally as the “revenue estimators” — a collection of economists from three state departments and the Legislative Finance Committee.
General fund revenue for the last fiscal year, which ended in June, was $8 billion, which was higher than the previous estimate of $7.92 billion. Revenue is expected to be $7.776 billion for the current fiscal year, which runs through June 2020.
New Mexico produced 29 million barrels of oil in August, a monthly record high, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Total output was 249 million barrels last year, which was nearly double the output in 2014 and almost four times production in 2010.
