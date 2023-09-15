A state regulator confirmed this week what activists have been saying since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in May to narrow the federal government's power to regulate wetlands and other waterways: New Mexico must gain the authority to protect its own waters as soon as possible. 

The need for full state autonomy in managing water resources, which are declining in the persistent drought, was underscored by an Environmental Protection Agency final rule issued two weeks ago, cementing the court's decision into official policy. 

The EPA rule not only stripped federal safeguards from most of New Mexico's wetlands but also will leave an estimated 90% of its waterways unprotected — a change that compels the state to take charge of regulating surface water, said John Rhoderick, director of the state Environment Department's Water Protection Division. 

