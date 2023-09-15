A state regulator confirmed this week what activists have been saying since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in May to narrow the federal government's power to regulate wetlands and other waterways: New Mexico must gain the authority to protect its own waters as soon as possible.
The need for full state autonomy in managing water resources, which are declining in the persistent drought, was underscored by an Environmental Protection Agency final rule issued two weeks ago, cementing the court's decision into official policy.
The EPA rule not only stripped federal safeguards from most of New Mexico's wetlands but also will leave an estimated 90% of its waterways unprotected — a change that compels the state to take charge of regulating surface water, said John Rhoderick, director of the state Environment Department's Water Protection Division.
New Mexico is hit even harder because it's one of three states that has no authority to regulate polluted discharges from industry under the Clean Water Act, Rhoderick told a group Wednesday evening at a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County.
Regulation and permitting of the discharges must be done by the EPA or must use the agency’s guidelines, including which waters qualify for protection.
Still, the court's ruling didn't catch state water managers flat-footed because they had long seen the need to pursue greater independence from ever-changing federal oversight, Rhoderick said.
"It didn't throw us off our game very much because we were already working on a state permitting system," he said. "We've seen the problems. The [federal] government changes the definition of WOTUS, which is 'waters of the United States.' ”
U.S. waters are deemed navigable and qualify for protection — a term the federal government has redefined several times in the past 20 years, including with the high court's recent decision, he said.
The case involved Mike and Chantell Sackett, a couple who bought a lakefront property in Idaho and filled in a wetland with sand and gravel to build a house.
The EPA ordered them to remove the fill and restore the wetland. The agency said the wetland was a U.S. water because the property was near a ditch linked to a creek that flowed into a navigable lake.
In May, the justices ruled unanimously the EPA misapplied the law. They agreed to do away with the "significant nexus" test from an earlier Supreme Court decision that stated a wetland could connect to a navigable water indirectly or even ecologically.
The court then ruled 5-4 to impose the stricter standard that a wetland must have a direct and "relatively permanent" link to a U.S. water. Justice Samuel Alito went so far as to say the wetland must have a surface connection to the navigable river or lake that makes them nearly indistinguishable.
Most wetlands in the state are standalone, disqualifying them under the ruling, Rhoderick said.
The language in the decision also cuts protections from nearly all of New Mexico's waters because they are questionable when it comes to being relatively permanent, he said. They are either ephemeral — meaning storm-generated — or intermittent, flowing seasonally.
Rhoderick said his teams have already begun filling in regulatory gaps wherever they can, using the state Water Quality Act.
A big concern is a large industrial entity such as Los Alamos National Laboratory discharging pollutants into canyons and arroyos that storm runoff can carry into rivers, Rhoderick said. Surface water provides most of the state's drinking water, so it's vital to avoid contaminating it.
The agency recently sent out notices to those who hold federal discharge permits — nearly 4,000 in all — warning that if their permits are no longer required because of the Sackett decision, state laws may apply, Rhoderick said.
For instance, an industrial or municipal wastewater treatment plant may have to obtain a groundwater discharge permit or meet new terms for an existing permit, he said.
Rhoderick said his staff is combing the statutes to find overlooked or forgotten regulatory clauses to use as permit requirements.
Years ago, they used a provision in state law barring discharges that can foul surface or groundwater as a condition of a permit, he said, adding they hope to find others they can use to toughen permits.
Making current permits more stringent is a stopgap measure as they work to establish a surface water permitting program, he said. The goal is to muster the necessary legislative support to implement the program by late 2025.
The Legislature this year approved $680,000 to help jumpstart the effort, but this is an early step, Rhoderick said.
The program would enable New Mexico to regulate the designated waters of the state, a much more comprehensive list than U.S. waters. Those would include ephemeral and intermittent waters, as well as some disconnected basins that are filled with water sporadically but are still important ecologically.
The next step would be to obtain primacy, which would allow the state to handle permitting for federally protected waters, Rhoderick said. Both the Legislature and the EPA must approve this authority, so it makes sense for the state to run its own regulatory program for a while to prove it can manage U.S. waters, he added.
At the same time, the state is looking at creating a program to manage and protect wetlands, Rhoderick said.
"Going forward, it won't matter what the definition of WOTUS is," he said. "Our state regulations will shift to make sure that everything is covered."