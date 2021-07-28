People in New Mexico who have fallen behind on their rent and are fearful of being evicted during the coronavirus pandemic will be able to stay in their homes so long as local and state moratoriums remain in effect, even as a federal eviction moratorium is set to expire this weekend, housing officials and advocates said Wednesday.
Daniel Moreno, a member of the Chainbreaker Collective, a Santa Fe-based housing justice organization, lost his job during the pandemic and relies on the state moratorium to remain housed.
“We’re struggling. What is going to happen when the moratorium ends?” Moreno said. “Are we going to be evicted, kicked out of our homes? These are questions that have us struggling in our lives.”
The Chainbreaker Collective held a news conference Wednesday through Zoom “for people to understand the difference between the federal, state and local moratoria,” said Tomás Rivera, the group’s executive director. “Many renters are confused about that fact.”
During the event, speakers from the city of Santa Fe, the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness and the state Department of Health touted the importance of rental eviction protections in keeping residents healthy and safe.
“Although the federal moratorium ends, the state and city moratoria will remain in effect until New Mexico state court amends or withdraws its order,” said Cathy Garcia, a Chainbreaker organizer. “All of these protections keep tenants in Santa Fe housed.”
Kyra Ochoa, director of Santa Fe’s Department of Community Health and Safety, said, “We have recognized from the beginning that keeping people in their homes is a public health necessity during the pandemic.”
Garcia said the federal, state and city moratoriums have had a “chilling effect” on evictions in the state.
“After the imposition of all three moratoria in March [2020], we saw a dramatic decrease in eviction filings,” Garcia said.
Housing instability in Santa Fe — one of the most expensive rental markets in the country — has been an issue for years. Almost half of all renters in the city are considered “rent-burdened,” with at least 30 percent of their income going toward housing, according to a report Chainbreaker presented to the City Council in February.
The pandemic, which eroded income for many, has exacerbated the vulnerabilities of rent-burdened tenants. According to the Chainbreaker report, some 5,700 people could be evicted once Santa Fe’s moratorium ends.
Brie Sillery, communications strategist for the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, said this issue affects the state.
“[Sixty thousand] to 80,000 households are facing eviction without the moratoria,” Sillery said.
