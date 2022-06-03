The state Environment Department has lifted drinking water advisories for some parts of Mora and San Miguel counties affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, while leaving the precautions in place in other areas.
The agency issued the initial advisory May 12 in response to power outages and other potential impacts from the fire.
Customers who use systems no longer under the advisory can safely drink, cook, shower and bathe with the water from faucets.
These systems are:
Mike Mateo Elementary School
Ledoux Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association
Mora Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association
South Holman Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association
Upper Holman Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association
San Antonio de Cleveland Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association
North Cleveland Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association
Guadalupita Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association
Historic Mora Inn & RV Park
Systems still subject to the advisory are:
Pendaries Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association
Pendaries RV Resort
Camp Blue Haven
El Porvenir Christian Camp
Buena Vista Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association
Agua Negra Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association
Agua Pura Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association
Customers still under the advisory should continue using alternative water sources for drinking.
Water from these systems can be used for other activities, such as washing clothes and dishes, showering and general nondrinking purposes.
Be careful when bathing infants and young children, and consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water, the state advises.
People who are immune compromised or have open cuts or sores should not use this water for bathing until authorities deem it safe.
Residents can check the status of the advisory or get questions answered by calling Wayne Jeffs, a drinking water supervisor, at 505-469-7457 or email wayne.jeffs@state.nm.us.
Those who require help receiving free, safe drinking water can contact the Fire Resource Hotline at 800-432-2080.