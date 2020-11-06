State regulators have imposed a $950,000 fine on CCI San Juan LLC for unlawful air pollution at its gas plant near Farmington.
The company was cited for illegally emitting more than 1.6 million pounds of pollutants at the San Juan River Gas Plant from October 2016 to November 2018.
Pollutants included hydrogen sulfide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds.
The state Environment Department ordered the company to comply with the law and its permit conditions. The fine was part of a settlement agreement between the state and the company.
“The Environment Department is 100 percent committed to holding polluters accountable,” state Environment Department Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. “We will vigorously pursue civil enforcement to the maximum extent the law allows.”
Company representatives didn’t respond to emails requesting comment.
