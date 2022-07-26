Gun violence is stirring debate at the state Legislature. 

The interim Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee held a contentious hearing Tuesday at the state Capitol on how to prevent what one expert called a public health crisis that causes 69 percent of homicides and 59 percent of suicides in New Mexico.

"We have to tackle ... gun violence to really address homicides and suicides in the state," said Ari Davis, a policy adviser for the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

