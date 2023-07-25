New Mexico has a reading problem.
And has for a long, long time.
Only about a third of New Mexico students read at grade level, Public Education Department proficiency data from the 2021-22 school year shows.
Those low rates translate to less-than-literate adults. Nearly 30% of New Mexico adults reads at or below Level 1, meaning they can perform only simple tasks — such as identifying a single piece of information — after reading a few paragraphs using basic English vocabulary, according to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
“Reading is fundamental. It is fundamental to what is happening in New Mexico. ... I’ve felt for a very long time that it we could fix our reading issue, we could fix a whole host of other problems,” state Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said in an interview Tuesday.
This week, a delegation from New Mexico — including Stewart, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Children’s Cabinet Director Mariana Padilla and Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez — is visiting in Kansas at Pittsburg State University’s Center for Research, Evaluation and Awareness of Dyslexia, also known as the Center for READing.
The delegation’s goal: To learn what changes need to be made to ensure New Mexico’s teachers, school administrators, institutions of higher education and parents are all on the same page — in some cases, literally — when it comes to literacy instruction.
“This has to be universal. The goal should be: Every New Mexican should be able to read,” Lujan Grisham said in an interview Tuesday.
In addition to conducting research on literacy, developing curricula to better teach reading and identifying and assisting students from elementary school to adulthood with learning disabilities in improving their reading outcomes, Pittsburg State educates people — including policymakers — about how best to teach students to read, said David Hurford, a longtime reading researcher and the center’s director.
In recent years, New Mexico has been making strides toward “evidence-based” reading instruction. Since 2019, the state has been scaling up efforts to ensure New Mexico students are taught to read through structured literacy, a pedagogical model based in explicit and systemic instruction on elements essential to reading.
In the Center for READing’s curriculum, Hurford refers to structured literacy as a means of helping students crack the “secret code” to reading.
“In reality, learning how to read is to understand the code. ... With reading, you have to explicitly teach the code, step-by-step, so the individual becomes familiar with the code and then can use it not only to read but also to spell and to write,” Hurford said.
“New Mexico is really one of the leaders in trying to increase literacy rates of their citizens,” he added.
Currently, kindergarten through second-grade teachers across New Mexico have been trained in structured literacy, Stewart said. Next in line for the training are third- and fourth-grade teachers as well as school administrators.
While visiting the center this week, Lujan Grisham and Stewart are getting a closer look at evidence-based practices for increasing literacy rates. In particular, the New Mexico delegation is interested in learning how the center is connecting with Pittsburg State University’s College of Education to ensure educators leave college equipped with best practices for teaching kids to read.
Though Hurford said the center and university are still figuring out how their connection will look, institutions of higher education preemptively training new teachers in structured literacy — ensuring they’re ready to teach students to read when they graduate from college — is something New Mexico is looking to emulate.
“Unfortunately, our own universities and colleges of education aren’t really there yet; they’re not really teaching the science of reading,” Stewart said.
Training educators how best to teach students to read — before they leave a university — will create “brand-new attitudes that the state and frankly the country needs,” Lujan Grisham said.
It’ll also chip away at the state’s lingering education problem: The Yazzie/Martinez court decision, in which a judge determined the state failed to provide sufficient education to low-income, special education, Native American and English language learners, remains a key factor in the state’s issues around K-12 education.
The groups of students identified in the lawsuit have lower reading proficiency rates than statewide averages. The Public Education Department’s latest proficiency data show Hispanic students are 5% points behind the state average, while Native students, English learners and students with disabilities are 14 or more points behind.
The implementation of structured literacy will improve student proficiency scores across the board, including among student groups identified by Yazzie/Martinez, Stewart argued.
This week’s visit is the start of a “pretty exhaustive engagement,” the governor said, adding members of her administration, state legislators and tribal leaders will meet with or visit literacy institutes in search of ways to improve New Mexico’s reading problem.
“We have a long way to go. We’re not trying to candy-coat; we realize that challenge right in front of us,” Lujan Grisham said.
Despite that challenge, the governor is confident experts’ recommendations will make a difference in literacy rates.
“I worry that New Mexicans have a sense, because our scores are too low and unacceptable ... like we’re not doing anything right. Frankly, we’re doing everything right and then some,” Lujan Grisham said.