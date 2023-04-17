082120Drought_84.JPG (copy)

The Rio Grande in Peña Blanca in 2020. A changing climate has jeopardized the river’s balance, with spring runoff from snowmelt starting earlier, out of sync with when fish spawn and cottonwoods cast seeds. New Mexico officials are trying to create a 50-year water plan amid the uncertainty created by climate change.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Though the Rio Grande runs through the heart of New Mexico’s biggest city, it’s often invisible behind a screen of cottonwoods, a pocket of wild hidden within an urban area.

But invisibility means the river’s more easily forgotten, which is a worrying prospect. New Mexico’s future almost certainly will be hotter and drier, with profound implications for water and people who use it. The next five decades will witness tough choices as a historic drought continues and the river is unable to give everyone what they want or need.

New Mexico doesn’t have a good track record on water planning. And now, as it nears the conclusion of drafting a 50-year water plan, some say the state continues to fall short: dedicating few staff and too little funds and not involving the right people and communities.

Where the river runs dry (copy)

The cracked and dried riverbed of the Rio Grande near San Antonio, N.M., in 2019. New Mexico has been barred from storing water upstream since June 2020 as it tries to repay a debt to Texas, but officials say without stored water to add to the flows all summer, the Rio Grande will run dry.

