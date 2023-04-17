Though the Rio Grande runs through the heart of New Mexico’s biggest city, it’s often invisible behind a screen of cottonwoods, a pocket of wild hidden within an urban area.
But invisibility means the river’s more easily forgotten, which is a worrying prospect. New Mexico’s future almost certainly will be hotter and drier, with profound implications for water and people who use it. The next five decades will witness tough choices as a historic drought continues and the river is unable to give everyone what they want or need.
New Mexico doesn’t have a good track record on water planning. And now, as it nears the conclusion of drafting a 50-year water plan, some say the state continues to fall short: dedicating few staff and too little funds and not involving the right people and communities.
“This is not one of those issues that you can say, ‘Well, if we take a step in the right direction, in 20 years, we’ll have made headway,’ ” said Gina Della Russo, an ecologist who has worked along the Rio Grande for more than three decades. “We don’t have 20 years.”
Through its 1,900-mile course, which begins in Colorado and ends in the Gulf of Mexico, the Rio Grande is known as dynamic and variable. Historically, spring snowmelt flooded its banks and the river frequently changed course. Silvery minnows adapted to spawn in spring runoff, and cottonwood’s white drifts of seeds sprout only after that rush of water leaves muddy ground.
As communities and more than 200,000 acres of irrigated agriculture arose alongside the river, humans harnessed it to produce more predictable flows. Levees and jetty jacks set the river into a channel, while dams steadied its flow.
Now, a changing climate jeopardizes the balance. Spring runoff from snowmelt is starting earlier, out of sync with when fish spawn and cottonwoods cast seeds. Forecasts anticipate hotter and longer dry periods as climate change moves the Southwest into unprecedented ground where what we learned from the past may not apply well to the future.
“You can’t talk about water policy and investments without understanding the scale and scope of change that’s happening,” said U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who studied and worked in water policy and management for years. “It’s just crucial that people understand this is not a one-time drought.”
New Mexico has been barred from storing water upstream since June 2020 in large part because water that would have been sent to Texas was instead used to irrigate Middle Rio Grande fields through a painfully dry summer, and it now owes significant water to Texas. That obligation is set by the Rio Grande Compact, a multi-state agreement that determines how to divvy up the river.
Without stored water to add to flows all summer, said Page Pegram, Rio Grande Basin water chief for New Mexico’s Interstate Stream Commission, the river will dry out, as it did in Albuquerque for the first time in 40 years last July.
The prohibition on water storage upstream won’t end until the water stored in Elephant Butte and Caballo reservoirs comes above 400,000 acre feet. It’s currently around 150,000 acre feet.
“We can’t assume that we’re going to find more water anywhere,” Pegram said. “We’ve got to shrink the pie.”
A Southwest problem
New Mexico is not alone.
“This whole region is grappling with water bankruptcy,” said Ali Mirchi, a professor at Oklahoma State University who has co-authored research on the drying Middle Rio Grande.
Even cities that lean on groundwater aquifers to supply municipal taps aren’t safe from the water crisis. Albuquerque relies on the Santa Fe Group Aquifer as well as the San Juan-Chama Drinking Water Project, which diverts water from the San Juan River to the Rio Grande to bolster supplies. That $400 million pipeline was built in 2008 to reduce reliance on an aquifer the city’s water utility admits is overtaxed.
Research in the early 1990s showed a reservoir once thought to be virtually limitless was being pumped twice as fast as nature could replenish it. The approach, as Mirchi said, amounts to “maxing out the water credit cards.”
In 2005, then-Gov. Bill Richardson recognized the most significant threat from climate change was to the state’s water sources. He tasked the Office of the State Engineer with drafting a report.
Anyone who has read “Climate Change in New Mexico Over the Next 50 Years: Impacts on Water Resources,” the scientific report published in March 2022 that will be foundational to the state’s forthcoming 50-year water plan, will hear an echo of the Richardson-era report. All that’s changed in 18 years is that more research has better characterized the consequences.
After Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tasked the Interstate Stream Commission with preparing a 50-year water plan, the commission’s director, Rolf Schmidt Petersen, asked Nelia Dunbar, a volcanologist and director of the New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources, to organize drafting a scientific report, called the “Leap Ahead Analysis Assessment” to provide a foundation for creating the 50-year plan.
Dunbar assembled a team of authors, led by a climate scientist and a hydrologist.
“We need to recognize that we are going to be dealing with a scarcer resource, and we wanted to provide some parameters about just how much scarcer that resource is going to be,” Dunbar said.
The 50-year plan is expected to soon be publicly released. But Mike Hamman, who leads the Office of the State Engineer, the state division tasked with drafting the plan, has called out his agency’s limited capacity. Others have voiced concerns the office is understaffed and underfunded and traditional ecological knowledge and expertise is missing in the “Leap Ahead Analysis.”
The climate has changed over millennia, and Native communities have adapted to those fluctuations, said Julia Bernal, director of the Pueblo Action Alliance: “To not include them here is also doing a disservice to future climate mitigation plans.”
Alejandría Lyons, coordinator for New Mexico No False Solutions coalition, said the process for convening stakeholder groups to support drafting the water plan put everyone in different rooms, with the business community, nonprofits, Indigenous communities and farmers meeting separately.
“I think that it’s great that we were revisiting the 50-year water plan, but the way in which we’re doing it, we are, again, siloing our communities,” she said.
Norm Gaume, a water resources engineer who once served as director of the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission and as a water manager for the city of Albuquerque, called the previous iteration of a state water plan a “shelf report,” with no actionable or enforceable elements.
This year, the Legislature appropriated $250,000 in recurring money for the new 50-year water plan, plus a one-time $500,000 allocation.
But the limited funding for this round convinces Gaume that New Mexico remains a state that “doesn’t believe in water planning.”
Short funding and little capacity—New Mexico’s Interstate Stream Commission has two staff working on water planning; Colorado, for comparison, has 13 —mean the state’s plan can at best offer broad strokes. Local water planners will have to work out the details.
A river left out
As stakeholders vie for water, the river so prone to running invisibly in the background has been left out entirely.
The “Leap Ahead Analysis,” when first released, did not include a chapter on rivers and their ecology. There are, however, chapters on agriculture and industry. Conservation groups brought this to the ISC staff’s attention in late 2021.
“If you don’t have a scientific foundation for those needs, then how do you expect to be able to form good policy?” said Tricia Snyder, who was then working with WildEarth Guardians, which watchdogged the Rio Grande for decades.
There wasn’t time to add a chapter on rivers to the original report, Dunbar said, but in December, the downloadable “Leap Ahead” report was replaced with one that includes a chapter on how river flows will change and how that will affect the physical condition of rivers.
“What we did not do, which I know the NGOs wanted us to do, was address endangered species and recreation,” Dunbar said. “They wanted us to really look at rivers in a holistic way, and my point there was that is not the point of this report.”
The point was to look at how the natural world was responding to climate change. But opening the scientific report to questions like those around endangered species or riparian vegetation restoration would require opening “the pandora’s box of water rights, and that was not something we wanted to do,” Dunbar said.
The draft of the 50 year water plan has been with the governor’s office for months, awaiting review before public release.
Whatever the future brings, Della Russo said, it’s likely to come with tough decisions.
“We know pressures are just going to build on water in this system,” she said. “So help us understand how the Rio Grande, as a living thing, has an opportunity to survive all these changes.”