State officials and advocates of early childhood programs are touting a new online search tool that aims to connect families across New Mexico with high-quality child care.

The child care search website launched Tuesday with more than 1,000 providers listed and matching services available in Spanish and English.

The website is a partnership between the state’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department and online child care management company Wonderschool, Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky, said at Tuesday’s virtual news conference announcing the launch.

