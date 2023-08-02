The New Mexico Department of Health on Tuesday announced an initiative to reduce the number of unexpected infant deaths in the state.
Safe Sleep New Mexico is a media campaign designed to support and educate parents on safe sleep practices for infants, according to a news release from the Department of Health that detailed factors that may contribute to what health officials call Sudden Unexpected Infant Death, a phenomenon with no known causes.
Developed by the Health Department in collaboration with the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, the Children, Youth and Families Department and other partners, the initiative seeks to create awareness of sudden infant death through billboard and transit ads.
Community partners include the University of New Mexico and a number of Native American health agencies, including the Navajo Maternal and Child Health Project at Dine College and Tewa Women United.
Health officials will also distribute “Pack and Play” cribs to parents and families in need, David Barre, a department spokesman, wrote in an email. These cribs offer a flat sleeping surface with no obstructions and can function as a bassinet or play space.
Initiatives such as this have been shown to drive down infant mortality death numbers, said Teresa Casados, acting head of Children, Youth and Families.
In 2021, the most recent year for which figures are available, 43 New Mexico babies died before turning 1 without warning, many without contributing factors. Such deaths account for nearly 20% of infant deaths in the state and are one of the leading causes of infant mortality in New Mexico and in the nation, the release says.
Sudden infant deaths are preceded in number only by birth defects and preterm births, said a report issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Injuries are the fourth-leading cause, according to the same report.
Of the estimated 3,400 sudden unexpected infant deaths that occur nationwide each year, 27% are caused by accidental suffocation or strangulation, according to the CDC.
The remaining deaths have no known cause.
“These deaths often happen during sleep or in the baby’s sleep area and are frequently caused by accidental suffocation due to unsafe sleep factors, such as being placed to sleep on their stomach, sharing an adult bed, sleeping on a couch, sleeping in a car seat or with soft toys or bedding, all of which puts all infants at risk, making this a statewide concern,” the state Department of Health release said.
CDC officials estimate 87 of every 100,000 live births will end in sudden infant death in New Mexico.
According to CDC data, Native American and Black infants suffer a disproportionate number of such deaths.
The agencies plan to create a toolkit for health care providers to educate parents and caregivers on safe infant sleeping and prevention strategies, Barre wrote. The campaign will also collect and analyze data on the problem.
Elizabeth Groginsky, cabinet secretary for the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, said in the release families can practice safe sleep “by remembering their ABCs” — that is, babies should sleep alone, on their backs and in a crib without soft toys, pillows or blankets.