The New Mexico Department of Health on Tuesday announced an initiative to reduce the number of unexpected infant deaths in the state.

Safe Sleep New Mexico is a media campaign designed to support and educate parents on safe sleep practices for infants, according to a news release from the Department of Health that detailed factors that may contribute to what health officials call Sudden Unexpected Infant Death, a phenomenon with no known causes.

Developed by the Health Department in collaboration with the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, the Children, Youth and Families Department and other partners, the initiative seeks to create awareness of sudden infant death through billboard and transit ads.

