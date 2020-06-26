The state land commissioner refused to renew an agreement Friday with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, saying the pact has too many “loopholes” in protecting native cultural sites near the border and excludes tribes.
The agreement’s aim is to establish methods for the federal agency to use while surveilling New Mexico’s southern border, including hundreds of acres overseen by the State Land Office.
It outlines how border patrol agents will work with other agencies to avoid damaging cultural properties on state and tribal lands. But the 80-page document is “riddled with loopholes,” giving CBP total control of its border activities and excluding at least 10 tribes that would be affected, the land office said.
“True consultation should include all tribal governments that have expressed cultural ties to border lands,” State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said in a statement. “We know consultation is not the actual intention of this document, and the Land Office won’t give cover to border abuses.”
A CBP spokesman said the agency was unable to respond Friday to the state’s criticisms.
Garcia Richard said she sided with nearly three dozen community organizations and individuals who signed a letter urging her not to work with the federal agency because of its “history of discriminating heavily against people of color at our nation’s southern border in the name of national security.”
“The agreement, on its face, seems to send a message that CBP cares about avoiding sacred Indigenous sites,” Rachael Lorenzo, land office tribal liaison, said in a statement. “But no agreement or federal process kept CBP from destroying an Indigenous burial site in Arizona for construction of the border wall.”
Tribes left out of the agreement include the Mescalero Apache, Isleta Pueblo, Tesuque Pueblo, Fort Sill Apache, Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, White Mountain Apache, Navajo Nation, Comanche Nation and Hopi.
“In not signing this agreement, we stand with our Tribes, Pueblos, and Nations,” Garcia Richard said. “We stand with immigrants who have had the border weaponized against them. We stand with basic human dignity, and we refuse to support CBP’s operations on the southern border or construction of the border wall.”
