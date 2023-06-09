A state district judge has sided with Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver in a case challenging her office's decision to reject efforts to repeal New Mexico laws.

Judge James Noel of the 13th Judicial District Court on Thursday granted Toulouse Oliver's motion seeking dismissal of a civil case filed by Ramona Goolsby of Rio Rancho, who is part of a coalition that aims to put questions on the general election ballot in November 2024 asking voters to decide whether to repeal a handful of new state laws, including abortion protections.

Toulouse Oliver had declined a referendum attempt for the law protecting access to reproductive care, asserting it is exempt from referendum under the state constitution because it is "necessary for the preservation of public peace, health or safety."

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

