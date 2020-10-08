Initial jobless claims in New Mexico inched up by 257 to 3,536 new claims for unemployment benefits for the week ending Oct. 3, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
In Santa Fe County, initial claims increased by five from the prior week to 194, according to New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
In Santa Fe County, 9,838 people were on the unemployment rolls during the week ending Oct. 3, the first time since May 4 the number dropped to fewer than 10,000, according to Workforce Solutions.
The number of self-employed people, contractors and gig workers collecting federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits in New Mexico dropped by 52 to 1,240, the lowest number since the program started in late April, the Labor Department reported.
The unemployment rate in New Mexico for the week ending Sept. 26 was 9.62 percent. New Mexico had 77,556 people collecting unemployment payments that week, the first time since April 11 the number was below 80,000.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.