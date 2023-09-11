A website is in the works to provide New Mexicans with detailed comparisons of the costs of health care services, procedures and drugs by the spring of 2024, according to state health officials.
The site is surfacing at a time when hospitals in New Mexico and around the nation are being criticized and fined for not adhering to federal pricing transparency laws.
The All-Payer Claims Database, according to some advocates, will help lower the cost of health care by providing a “robust database with an intuitive, navigable website with easy access by all users,” Ken Geter, state chief of the Community and Health Systems Epidemiology Bureau, said in an interview.
“Ideally it would decrease the cost of health care for consumers by providing transparency,” Geter said, adding the state Department of Health’s planned website is designed much differently from the federally mandated “standard charges files” hospitals are required to post each year.
Under federal law, those files must be easily accessible and searchable by humans and machines, and must include all items, services, procedures and drugs for all insurance plans, along with minimum and maximum negotiated rates and discounted cash prices.
If it sounds complex and complicated, that’s because it is.
Geter said hospital standard charges files aren’t so easily readable or navigable.
Kristina Fisher, associate director of Think New Mexico, a political think tank that supported the bill creating the website, said the difference between current federal pricing transparency requirements and the proposed New Mexico database is akin to the sticker price of a car compared with the actual price paid.
Current pricing transparency “is great if you’re studying hospital pricing trends, but it’s not user-friendly,” she said.
A report released by the nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate in July found nine of the 14 New Mexico hospitals examined were not in compliance with the 2021 federal rule designed to give consumers access to the cost of their health care.
New Mexico’s Health Information System Act, which passed in 2015, was created to assist health officials and legislators in health planning and policy making, and to aid “consumers in making informed decisions regarding health care.”
Fisher said the database will not operate in real time, but close to it.
“It will be fairly up to date,” she said. “A few months behind, but not years behind.”
Current standard charges files vary from hospital to hospital, and are often complex and dense — some have as many as 750,000 lines of procedures, drugs and services — making shopping for items between hospitals difficult and time-consuming. The planned New Mexico system, Fisher said, is based on actual charges provided by insurance companies.
“In the search terms you won’t have to wade through medical jargon,” she said. “And it will include quality indicators alongside costs, such as the number of hospital-acquired infections or readmission rates. This is created on the back end so that ordinary people can compare and contrast for procedures across New Mexico hospitals.”
Geter said state officials turned to the National Association of Health Data Organizations for help acquiring and downloading claims files charged to New Mexico’s 50 or so insurance companies. They also followed the successes of other states in creating all-payer claims databases, he said.
“We’ve been talking with Colorado, Virginia and Rhode Island,” he said. “We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for the consumer and the public to search for quality-of-care metrics for different facilities and providers.”
New Mexico will join 19 states that have implemented their own claims databases, including Texas, Florida and California. Nevada, Indiana and Georgia are in the process of creating their own sites.
New Mexico’s website was scheduled to be completed this year, but after officials dove into the project they discovered its complexities would require pushing the site’s appearance online back a few months, said David Barre, a state Department of Health spokesman.
Texas’s health information site is a voluntary claims data collection effort run by the University of Texas Center for Healthcare Data, which collects medical and pharmacy claims that account for 65% of the state’s population.
Visitors to its site can search an aggregate file or search via cost, utilization, condition, quality, wellness and risk. It also provides a rankings dashboard that summarizes data from hospitals and health care facilities into numerical scores.
Nat Dean, a health care advocate in Santa Fe who keeps an eye on legislation and helps overburdened patients navigate the system, said consumers should become more familiar with such sites instead of trying to learn them once an illness or injury occurs.
“Information and knowledge are powerful and both should be accessible,” she said. “People are phenomenal consumers in complex situations, price-checking every other part of their lives, but have completely fallen apart and dropped the ball in applying the same skill set to their own health care. A price list is great, but for a price list to be useful, people must be willing to look at it.”