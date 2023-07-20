New Mexico’s state investment officer is retiring after 13 years on the job, triggering a nationwide search and discussions about increasing the current salary of $319,000 a year to attract a qualified replacement.
Steve Moise, who is credited with overseeing governance reforms, legal recoveries after a pay-to-play scandal and unprecedented growth of New Mexico’s investment funds during his tenure, will step down Oct. 1.
The net asset value of all the funds managed by the State Investment Council has tripled to nearly $45 billion since Moise took the helm, according to a news release announcing his retirement.
“You always want to do more, but I’m thrilled with all that we have accomplished at the [State Investment Council] and for the permanent funds in just 13 years,” Moise said in a statement Thursday.
“I am in good health. I’m not running for office, and I’m not going to slow down — but I will be 79 this year, and I recognize that if I am going to accomplish the other things I want to here in New Mexico, now is the time to begin this next chapter,” he said.
Meanwhile, the State Investment Council voted in a special meeting Thursday to authorize a nationwide search for Moise’s replacement and to hire Ohio-based Hudepohl and Associates, a leading executive search firm, to conduct the search.
Under a motion unanimously approved by the council, the firm will be paid a minimum fee of $65,000 plus expenses or, at the top end, a negotiated amount of up to a third of the new state investment officer’s first-year salary, which remains a topic of discussion and negotiation.
Member Kurt Sommer said during Thursday’s meeting the current salary of $319,000 a year is on the low end relative to comparable funds.
“The median salary for people in positions that Steve has held is roughly $515,000, and that raises concerns in terms of finding quality individuals out there in the public that we’re having to compete with,” he said.
Sommer called Moise “an incredible, dedicated public servant” who has been “subsidizing” the position of state investment officer.
“If we go out in this market, we’re going to find out that the salaries being commanded by people with commensurate experience, level of integrity and skills and education that Steve has [are much higher], so we’re going to need to discuss that,” he said.
Sommer later said the principal and managing director of Hudepohl and Associates believes a qualified candidate can be found with a salary of about $400,000.
Although the firm will conduct a nationwide search, John Bingaman, who was appointed to the council in March 2021, said he hopes the agency will “emphasize and prioritize” finding a candidate in New Mexico.
“I just think we have such tremendous talent here in the state,” he said.
Catherine Allen said she was sorry to see Moise leave, though she called his retirement “well deserved.”
“Steve, you’ve done a fabulous job, not only in reestablishing a great reputation for the State Investment Council, the financial performance of the State Investment Council, the rules and policies, you’ve also built a terrific team,” Allen said. “We will always be grateful.”