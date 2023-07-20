New Mexico’s state investment officer is retiring after 13 years on the job, triggering a nationwide search and discussions about increasing the current salary of $319,000 a year to attract a qualified replacement.

Steve Moise, who is credited with overseeing governance reforms, legal recoveries after a pay-to-play scandal and unprecedented growth of New Mexico’s investment funds during his tenure, will step down Oct. 1.

The net asset value of all the funds managed by the State Investment Council has tripled to nearly $45 billion since Moise took the helm, according to a news release announcing his retirement.

