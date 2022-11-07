State agencies are still investigating the cause of a recent fire that killed two women in a mobile home in Questa.

A search warrant affidavit filed in the 8th Judicial District Court in Taos said Albina Gallegos, 86, and Cynthia Ortega, 58, were killed in the Oct. 27 incident, though the document said the women’s bodies must be examined to determined if they were injured prior to the blaze.

Capt. Jimmy St. James of the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in an interview Monday the women were identified by police based on information provided by family members.

