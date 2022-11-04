New Mexico's health insurance marketplace for tens of thousands of self-employed workers and families, and some small businesses, will host an event Saturday in Santa Fe to aid those hoping to enroll in coverage for 2023.
Staff of the online insurance exchange, known as beWellnm, will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, 3221 Rodeo Road, to help residents to sign up for policies.
Staff members also will help people determine if they are eligible for premiums of less than $10 per month with financial assistance. As many as 4 out of 5 applicants may qualify for federal and state subsidies, beWellnm interim CEO Heather Korbulic said earlier this week.
The exchange is offering a new Turquoise Plan that lowers and limits out-of-pocket costs for policyholders.
The insurance companies taking part in the state's exchange this year are Ambetter from Western Sky Community Care, Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, Molina Healthcare and Presbyterian Health Plan. Best Life is providing dental insurance.
All plans cover doctor visits, hospital stays, maternity care, emergency room care, prescription medications and other essential services.
Open enrollment for the health insurance exchange began Nov. 1 and will continue through Jan. 15.