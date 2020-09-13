Dragging animals into a campaign is a sure sign the dirt is flying.
"Leopards can't change their spots and @NewMexicoGOP can't claim to be moderate," House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, wrote on Twitter.
Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, fired back at Egolf: "A skunk can't change its stripes either."
With Democrats in charge, Townsend said, the state is last in education and taxes have gone up, too.
Townsend, leader of House Republicans, doesn't have anything to lose if his working relationship with Egolf deteriorates further. Both men know bipartisanship is rare in the state House of Representatives.
Democrats have controlled the chamber 46-24 for the last two years. Anything Townsend wanted was a long shot unless it was a pipe dream.
Townsend opposed a bill to legalize recreational marijuana. Egolf favored it, but 10 Democratic representatives saw the issue Townsend's way.
The marijuana measure cleared the House by the slimmest of margins, 36-34. State senators then killed the bill, giving Townsend a backdoor win.
More often, House Republicans could get nowhere.
They introduced a taxpayer bill of rights, modeled after a flawed program in Colorado. Democrats killed the measure in its first committee hearing.
More restraint on spending was the Republicans' best issue, even before the coronavirus pandemic caused unemployment to rise and tax revenues to fall. But latching onto the discredited taxpayers' bill of rights showed poor enterprise.
Egolf believes Republicans have made a similar mistake with a campaign they call "Respect New Mexico."
"Their president is the least respectful person around," he said of Donald Trump.
Egolf said Trump is dragging down the Republicans' legislative slate, especially in the state's population center.
"I don't believe Trump is leading in any district we have polled in Albuquerque," Egolf said.
Democrats took away nine House seats from Republicans in 2018, most of them in Albuquerque. Holding those seats in the November election is Egolf's priority.
He also sees possibilities for at least a couple more pickups.
Egolf says Billie Helean, a first grade teacher, has a decent chance to unseat Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, in District 57.
Harper is one of the Republican Party's better prospects for higher office if he can survive this election. A bookish engineer, Harper worked with Democrats and against some Republicans to preserve baseline funding for the college scholarship program funded by the state lottery.
Egolf also likes his party's chances to win the open seat in District 22, which includes parts of Santa Fe, Bernalillo and Sandoval counties.
Republican Stefani Lord, founder of Pro-Gun Women, is running against Democrat Jessica Velasquez. Velasquez lost the 2018 race for this seat by 1 percentage point.
One Republican candidate, Scott Chandler of Deming, can match Egolf for optimism.
"I see us taking control of the House or at least tying it," said Chandler, who is challenging one of the more conservative Democratic legislators, Rep. Candie Sweetser, also of Deming.
Republicans would need a net gain of 12 seats in November to take the majority in the House, a task that's almost impossible.
All 70 House seats are on the ballot, but only about a dozen rate as close races or tossups.
Republicans held a 37-33 advantage in the state House as recently as 2015-16.
But that was the first time they were in control since 1953-54, following the election that saw Republican Dwight Eisenhower win the presidency by carrying 39 of the 48 states.
A war hero, Eisenhower lifted Republican candidates everywhere.
Egolf says Trump will have the opposite effect in New Mexico this fall.
Neither major party has released any polling on legislative races, but Egolf says the trend is clear to partisans on either side.
"They see that the president is tanking and his agenda is deeply unpopular," Egolf said.
If Egolf is right, he will be speaker of the House for at least another two years.
Chandler's prediction of a Republican upset probably would put Townsend in charge.
Either way, it's a House divided. Once the election is over, skunks and leopards will still be fighting words.
