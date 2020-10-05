Roger Montoya, a Northern New Mexico Democrat who is running for the state House of Representatives, confirmed Monday he appeared in pornographic films when he was a struggling college student nearly four decades ago.
"I am not proud of that choice, as I was young, and naïve," Montoya said in a statement posted on his campaign's Facebook page. "But those experiences helped me to understand the exploitation young people face."
Montoya's past work in pornography was first reported last week by the Piñon Post, a conservative online news organization that said Montoya appeared to engage in "unprotected sex in multiple gay films" under the names "Joe Savage" or "Eric Martinez." The news organization said it had not been able to confirm the allegations.
Montoya had remained silent on the report, which had circulated on social media, until Monday.
In his statement, he said, "Those experiences do not reflect who I am, and they are insignificant in the scope of my life’s work, yet they helped inspire my dedication to my community and the work I do to make sure that youth have opportunities, support and confidence."
Montoya, an artist, dancer and longtime community organizer who was recognized as one of 10 CNN Heroes in 2019, leads Moving Arts Española, a local youth center that offers classes in arts, music, dance and gymnastics. He also has worked with youth on anti-violence initiatives.
In 2000, he was named one of The New Mexican's 10 Who Made a Difference for his volunteer work with several nonprofits and for organizing an HIV support group in Española.
Montoya also helped implement the first HIV education programs in Española schools. He has said he was working as a professional dancer in New York City in 1986 when he tested positive for HIV.
The 59-year-old Velarde resident is running for the vacant House District 40 seat in the Nov. 3 general election against Republican Justin Salazar-Torrez, an Española city councilor.
Rep. Joseph Sanchez, D-Alcalde, chose not to run for reelection to District 40. Instead, he made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination in the 3rd Congressional District race.
Salazar-Torrez said he would continue to remain focused on his campaign rather than Montoya.
"Right now, that is their campaign's issue that they're dealing with," he said of Montoya's revelations. "We have not put much energy, thought or attention into what the Montoya campaign is going through. Our focus has been just on our race."
Asked whether he thought the revelations would hurt Montoya's election bid, Salazar-Torrez said voters would have to decide.
He also was sympathetic to Montoya.
"We're here to offer any support [to the Montoya campaign] that we can, whatever that may be," he said. "We live in a society that tends to bully, that tends to nitpick at everybody, and that's not what we're about."
Montoya declined requests for an interview. But in his statement, he said he was 22 when he appeared in the films.
"I was a modern dancer and performer living in Los Angeles," he wrote. "I worked hard to earn my own way, never relying on anyone else, including my parents. I was auditioning for commercials and doing my best to succeed. Among those choices were two adult films I acted in as an adult, with other adults, in a very different environment and time."
Montoya said he knew when he was asked to run for a seat in the state House that "Republicans and their allies would bring up whatever they could to discredit me."
"If the Republican Party chooses to focus on something I did nearly four decades ago rather than how hard I will work to bring back our devastated economy, provide healthcare, create new jobs and industries, to improve our public schools, to fix our crumbling infrastructure, and to protect our land, acequias and our way of life, that is their choice," he wrote. "I trust the voters to make a better choice because we have so much at stake this November."
Late Monday, the Republican Party of New Mexico called on Montoya to drop out of the race.
“This irresponsible and reckless behavior of starring in gay porno films, whether it takes place now or years ago, is unbecoming of any candidate or elected official,” party Chairman Steve Pearce said in a statement. “If you’re a public servant, you must be held to the highest standards."John Block, founder and editor of the Piñon Post, said in an interview Montoya appeared to not take responsibility for his actions.
"It seems like he is trying to blame the Republican Party at large for his decisions when, in reality, it's the voters that deserve to know who their potential future representative is," Block said.
On his campaign page on Facebook, Montoya's supporters lauded him for what they called his integrity, candor and commitment to public service.
"Who people have sex with is none of our business," Greg Sonnenfeld, an engineer and political organizer, wrote in a thread that generated dozens of comments. "Keep representing the community."
University of New Mexico political science professor Lonna Atkeson said "sex scandals" are the least likely to affect the outcome of an election. She pointed to President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton as examples.
"I think this is pretty low level, to be honest," she said, referring to Montoya's work in the porn industry. "This is something that he can overcome. Now, you never know how news is going to travel and what that's going to do. But in general, I would say that he could dodge this if he has the resources to do it and stay focused on his campaign."
"People should, and I believe do, make their decision on whom to support in an election based on who they are and what they can offer to their community," he said. "On that account, Roger Montoya is the clear and obvious choice to be elected to the state House.
"He has built his life as one of service to his community and has given himself for decades to make Española and the Española Valley and all of Northern New Mexico a better place," Egolf continued. "His record of service to the community is exemplary. He will make a fantastic state representative."
Egolf said a decades-old decision that Montoya says he regrets and wouldn't repeat should have "no bearing on whether or not voters place their trust and confidence" in the candidate.
"I support him wholeheartedly and admire and respect him, his courage and his commitment to his community," Egolf said.
In his statement, Montoya said he has brought people "from all walks of life" together to tackle some of the state's most pressing issues over the past three decades.
"I’m proud of helping people in rural New Mexico deal with life-threatening illnesses during the AIDS and COVID pandemics," he wrote.
"I am proud of bringing arts to the schools in a new and creative way that included an entire community," Montoya said. "I am proud of the non-profits I’ve founded and the work they are doing today to inspire our community, to provide food and shelter to our homeless, to feed and nourish, and address chronic substance abuse.
"I am proud to have worked alongside so many in this community to bring change for the better, and nothing will change that."
I live in District 40 and I am a proud supporter of Roger Montoya. He has dedicated his life to serving our community and he has make a positive impact in the lives of many families and youth in northern New Mexico. I am less interested in what he did decades ago at a vulnerable time in his life than what he has to offer for our future. We have serious challenges to address in our district including addressing rural poverty, educational disparities, and land and water protection. I hope to see more coverage of the very important race for the House District 40 seat based on the important issues facing our families and not on salacious gossip parroted from a right wing blog. Roger is a natural leader who is loved by many. His leadership is transformative and his courage and vision give me hope for our future.
I know in the 'Me Too' moment, when we strive to protect our people from sexual exploitation, we need to stand strong against those who have engaged in criminal and exploitive behavior.
I also understand that one who has suffered abuse, may bring forward from that darkness a light to a path of wisdom and healing.
From what I read, I believe Sr. Roger Montoya has made many contributions to our community. While I wish this information was not a surprise regarding some trouble Sr. Montoya had in his youth, I am not sure how one would volunteer this in today's partisan climate. And if Montoya has worked through his issues, he may be just the sort of wise and compassionate person we want in the NM Legislature.
TO BE NOTED BY ALL: the PINON POST is an ALT-RIGHT DISINFORMATION SITE that actively works for the Destruction of the American Democratic Experiment.
Recently on. the Pinon Post: “https://pinonpost.com/heinrich-refuses-to-wish-trump-well-during-covid-19-recovery-bashes-him-instead/"
In point of fact, Sen. Heinrich did not refuse to wish Trump well during the President’s covid-19 recovery. The Pinon Post wrote a clever, highly manipulative headline, to which there was no Truth!
Be warned, those who rely on Pinon Post- When you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.
When you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.
Yep.
This information is ancient history and in no way affects Roger Montoya's suitability for office or his demonstrated commitment to improving life in his Northern New Mexico community. I agree with Roger that this experience gives him even more compassion for youth facing extremely challenging situations such as drugs, poverty, and a shortage of good-paying, meaningful jobs. Surely we can find forgiveness in our hearts for the mistakes of youth. I have seldom felt more inspired in my life to vote for a candidate. Roger Montoya will be one of our finest legislators.
Another view....maybe there are some voters in his district that would appreciate this information? Doesnt make any difference to me or my vote, but right, wrong or indifferent, people are free to vote on whatever merits they hold important. Im not sure it really is a smear or a denigration of his lifestyle, after all, the lgbtq community wants to be out in the open right? Nobody on this forum had an issue disclosing D Trumps relationship with Stormy...right? So here it is, more of the same....
The issue with Stormy was not who Trump slept with, but that he paid her off to keep quiet about it weeks before an election, in defiance of federal election laws.
And, so what? I hope Roger made more money than he would have made working a drudge or a dangerous job at low wages. Exploitation is not confined to the adult film industry. It exists anywhere where unfair advantage is taken of a worker.
As far as the eighties, AIDS was in its infancy, we didn't know a lot, and were terrified of it. I'm glad Roger is still with us and hope he does well in his campaign.
If this is the best these conservative dirt rags can up up with, its not surprising the GOP folks are are losing races left and right in New Mexico. Meanwhile, let he who did not sin in his or her youth cast the first stone.
Conservative dirt rags, aye? You are setting a very low bar for both parties. Frankly, sexual dirt is par for the course in politics--just say your Mea culpa's and you'll be ok; it's not confined to either party and we all know this.
Where has the Santa Fe New Mexican gone? When did this publication become northern New Mexico's version of TMZ or US Weekly? Shame on the editor, Daniel Chacon and anyone attached to this story for their blatant homophobic attack on Roger Montoya, as it only hurts everyone one of us in the LGBTQ community. Daniel, as a member of our own community, should know better.
Conversely, to give the Pinon Post the title as a legitimate conservative news organization is deplorable as well. It is a trash Trump blog with little to no "investigative reporting."
Today, you have shamed this community, you have shamed our LGBTQ community, and you have shamed yourselves.
I doubt this newspaper wants to trash Mr. Montoya. Maybe its better to get this aired out and over with. As I said above, its a nothingburger.
I agree! It seems that most of Mr. Chason’s “stories” are either from trolling the internet for unsubstantiated claims, fanning the flames of trolls’ vile comments on Facebook or just scanning the comments section of the Santa Fe Bulletin Board page on FB. It’s GROSS and should not be considered journalism. Try writing an article not based on hearsay or opinion. The way Mr. Chacon “researches” and verifies his statements and accusations certainly needs to be improved.
To be fair to Mr. Chacon, Roger put out a press release with this information following reporting from the "Pinion Post". He does have a duty to report it.
