Fewer than 500 New Mexicans were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Monday's state Department of Health report, the first one issued since Dec. 23.
The fall in hospitalizations provides a bit of respite for state health care workers struggling to keep up with the constant pressures presented by the coronavirus. The number of hospital patients being treated for COVID-19 had hovered between 600 and 700 for most of December.
New Mexico reported 3,039 new cases for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. In addition, it reported 29 more victims of COVID-19, including a man from Santa Fe County who was in his 50s and was hospitalized with underlying conditions.
The Department of Health also said two men in their 70s from Rio Arriba County died within the past 30 days.
Of the state's 3,000-plus cases, 248 were from Santa Fe County, which had the third-most cases in the state during the holiday weekend. One Santa Fe ZIP code, 87507, was among the top 10 ZIP codes in New Mexico for new cases, with 74.
Bernalillo County reported 960 cases. Nine of the 29 deaths reported also were from the Albuquerque area.
New Mexico now has lost 5,774 people to COVID-19 since the crisis began in March 2020.
The Department of Health said it would not produce a COVID-19 report Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday in observance of "winter break."
