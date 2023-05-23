They came to say thank you — and farewell.

There were hundreds in the crowd: men, women, teens, children, infants. Even the young ones who may not have understood the significance of the event remained still and quiet, almost as if they knew something important was happening. 

Others were in uniform, which was fitting for the event, which honored seven New Mexico police officers who died in the line of duty between May 2018 and July 2022. 

