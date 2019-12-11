The Vladem Contemporary art museum has cleared a major hurdle as it moves toward becoming a reality.
The New Mexico Museum of Art announced Wednesday that the state Historical Preservation Office has approved a revised design of the museum, which is scheduled to break ground early next year and be completed sometime in 2021.
The Vladem Contemporary, controversial to some due to its original size and design, will be located at the corner of Montezuma Avenue and Guadalupe Street, near the Railyard in downtown Santa Fe.
The museum, which will rise on the site of the Halpin Building, the former home of the State Records Center & Archives, will allow the Museum of Art to increase its number of exhibitions and programs. New galleries will include the study and exhibition of contemporary art from a variety of sources. Officials have said it will allow the Museum of Art to show contemporary works without having to cut back on the exhibition of its early 20th-century collection.
State Department of Cultural Affairs Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego said in August the agency would ask for a historic preservation review before construction could go forward. Such an examination was mandated under the New Mexico Cultural Properties Act.
“In brief, our first objective was to determine whether the proposed building would adversely impact the broader Santa Fe Historic District. It did not,” Jeff Pappas, state historic preservation officer, said in a news release. “But we did find other visual impacts to three significant buildings within the district, including the Santa Fe Depot and two other historic buildings.”
Pappas added that after submitting findings to the Department of Cultural Affairs, a series of meetings was held between the Historic Preservation Division and the architectural team to talk about potential changes.
“The resulting conversations were robust,” Pappas said, “and led to a revised building design that took into account HPD’s primary concern about material and scale. Ultimately, HPD agreed that the revised design assumed several new building techniques that would minimize impacts to the nearby historic resources.”
According to renderings provided by the Museum of Art, some of the revisions in the latest design are noticeable. Much of the scrim on the upper floor of the building is gone, exposing more of the structure to reveal a building that appears a bit more traditional.
Devendra Contractor, the principal at Albuquerque-based DNCA Architects, said in the news release the design team worked to take into account the Halpin Building’s Territorial-style influences and also reduced the glazed openings of the addition by half. He added that open spaces and plazas around the building were expanded to accentuate the “legibility” of the depot area.
