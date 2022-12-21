A Santa Fe man is suing State Historian Rob Martinez, saying Martinez violated his free speech rights by deleting his comments from Martinez's official Facebook page because they were critical of the historian's ideas. 

"My right to free speech in a public forum has been violated," plaintiff Daniel Ortiz said Tuesday. 

Ortiz's civil rights complaint, filed Dec. 16 in state District Court, accuses Martinez of violating free speech protections laid out in the New Mexico Constitution.

Popular in the Community