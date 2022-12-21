A Santa Fe man is suing State Historian Rob Martinez, saying Martinez violated his free speech rights by deleting his comments from Martinez's official Facebook page because they were critical of the historian's ideas.
"My right to free speech in a public forum has been violated," plaintiff Daniel Ortiz said Tuesday.
Ortiz's civil rights complaint, filed Dec. 16 in state District Court, accuses Martinez of violating free speech protections laid out in the New Mexico Constitution.
"Martinez deleted [Ortiz's] comments based on the point of view Ortiz expressed," attorney Kenneth Stalter wrote in his pleading on behalf of Ortiz.
It asks the court to order Martinez to stop deleting comments based on people's viewpoints and award Ortiz an unspecified amount of damages.
"He's been using his position to put forth a narrative that is Hispano-phobic and against Hispanic history and culture," Ortiz said.
Martinez — who writes a monthly history column for The New Mexican and at times has written sympathetically about the treatment of Native people by the Spanish and criticized Don Juan de Oñate over his massacre and enslavement of people from Acoma Pueblo — said he has not yet been served with the lawsuit. The New Mexico Commission of Public Records and Archives, the state agency where Martinez works, is also named as a defendant in the complaint, did not respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit says Martinez deleted Ortiz's comments when Martinez shared a link on his official Facebook page to an Oct. 1 column in The New Mexican about the Christian Reconquista of Spain from the Moors and how institutions developed in that process, such as the Inquisition and the Spanish system of racial classification, were brought to the New World.
"While some feel a need to demonize the Spanish, and Juan Onate specifically, it is important to ask 'What would the alternative been if it wasn't the Spanish who arrived first?' ” Ortiz commented on the post, according to the lawsuit.
"This article does not demonize anyone," Martinez replied, according to the lawsuit. Ortiz called the article "historically inaccurate." Martinez then deleted Ortiz's comments and his own reply, the suit says.
Ortiz — an author who published a self-help book, How to Achieve the American Dream Without Losing your Latin Soul: Bridging the Gap Between Two Worlds, under the name Don Daniel Ortiz in 2013 — said the state historian also deleted his messages and removed him as a friend on his personal Facebook account after Ortiz started pushing back against him online in October. And, he said, Martinez rescinded permission he'd given Ortiz to use footage from an interview Ortiz conducted with him years ago in a documentary he's producing.
"Apparently he does not like the responses I've had to some of his posts, which basically have been correcting the historical narrative or addressing omissions in his writings," Ortiz told The New Mexican.
Ortiz is the second plaintiff Stalter has represented in a lawsuit over the deletion of comments from a Facebook page maintained by a public official. Earlier this year, Stalter obtained a $25,000 settlement for a man who sued First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, claiming she deleted his comments and blocked him from her Facebook page for posting comments that were critical of her handling of criminal cases associated with the felling of the Plaza obelisk in 2020.
"The constitution is pretty clear when the government sets up a public forum the government can't pick and choose from the points of view that it likes and points of view that it doesn't like," Stalter said Tuesday. "That message hasn't filtered down to all the government officials who have adopted Facebook pages.
"We want the law to be expanded in this area and we want government officials to know it's not a situation where they can just do whatever and not expect there to be consequences," Stalter said.
Stalter said such cases typically don't bring high-dollar verdicts because it's hard to measure a plaintiff's damages, but they are important because of the civil rights issues involved. If Ortiz is successful in his lawsuit, Stalter added, the court can award attorney's fees.
"The amount claimed will depend in a large part on how hard they chose to fight this," Stalter said. "That's why we don't have a figure in mind. We want to see how they react."