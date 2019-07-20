You could almost hear New Mexico State Historian Robert Martinez’s mental engine revving as he perused a letter, written in Spanish and dated Jan. 9, 1621, detailing the conflict between Franciscan priests and the governor of Spanish Colonial New Mexico.
Martinez, 55, moved his hands and eyes around the document as if seeking to grasp living history by the throat right there in his office, located in the State Records Center and Archives on Camino Carlos Rey.
Letters, official documents, pamphlets and books from the 1600s, 1700s, 1800s and into the last century tell us a lot about who we once were and still are, he said.
It’s the main reason Martinez wanted to be state historian, a job he acquired in June after serving as deputy state historian for six years. His background also includes a 10-year stint as a history teacher in the Rio Rancho school district, 14 years serving as a research historian for the Sephardic Legacy Project and gigs as a folk musician with his brother Lorenzo and their father, Robert, in the group Los Reyes de Albuquerque.
Not bad for a kid whose family roots trace to the Spanish Colonial days in the Mora region and who was born and raised in Albuquerque, where he enjoyed a steady diet of watching monster movies, science fiction programs and The Brady Bunch.
His interest in history stemmed from his desire to figure out who he was as a teenager working as a busboy in a restaurant full of people who identified as Spanish, Mexican, New Mexican and American.
“It led me to ask, ‘Am I Spanish? Am I Mexican?’ I thought I was an American,” he said. “That opened my eyes to my Spanish past and to the possibility of discovering it.”
Finding out how the various ethnic groups and cultures clashed, cohabited and cooperated in the days of settlement and conquest fascinates Martinez. In the centuries-old written works he studies on the issue, he finds our antecedents struggling with the same issues that face New Mexicans today.
In his research, he finds people judging one another’s talent for speaking Spanish and the way they build churches. They write of marrying people of other races and cultures. They speak of serving this nation or that in a war, of explorations north and west, of land-grant conflicts and baptisms. They put each other down based on socioeconomic, religious and artistic taste.
“Everyone here is Spanish or Indian, but you can’t tell them apart,” Martinez says, translating and paraphrasing from a letter written in Spanish by Pedro Bautiste Piño to the King of Spain about life in Northern New Mexico in 1812.
“That shakes up our notions of ourselves,” Martinez said.
The early New Mexicans fought to survive against the elements and each other. But ultimately, he said, they learned to live together, much like the various races and cultures do today.
“Even though we didn’t always get along then — or now — we’re one big happy dysfunctional family,” he said with a laugh.
Martinez has other jobs to do, of course. His office constantly fields questions about ancient land grants and genealogy searches and who the state’s first economic development director was and who had access rights to a certain road at a certain period of time.
“We get a lot of calls about Billy the Kid — probably the most,” he said. “He was an outlaw, and people are fascinated by outlaws.”
There also might be queries about the origins of a specific Santa Fe street or the history of a certain house — and whether that house is haunted.
And if so, why?
“We can’t always help with that stuff,” he said. “It’s esoteric.”
Martinez said he realizes there are so many historical components in the story of New Mexico that some may temporarily get misplaced. He said they don’t actually get “lost” in the dialogue, but they “go to sleep. And it’s my job to remind people of the less sensational parts of history. But to me they are all sensational.”
As deputy historian, Martinez initiated a monthly series of free lunchtime talks at the center — all focused on New Mexico history — to keep those stories alive. On Wednesday, he presented “A History of the Catholic Church in Late Spanish Colonial New Mexico.”
He said he has some concern that “history will become history” because people will forget or no longer care to look into the past to answer today’s questions.
At the same time, he said, “We are still having a dialogue about the Pueblo Revolt here every year and what it means. Not what it meant, but what it means. That’s an ongoing dialogue, and that’s why I love history: It’s still alive. It still has meaning.”
Learning about the past
• For information about the State Historian’s Office or the monthly talks, visit newmexicohistory.org.