The state Supreme Court rejected two organizations’ challenge Monday to a state law Monday affecting Public Service Company of New Mexico’s plan to abandon the coal-fueled San Juan Generating Station.
The organizations — New Energy Economy and Citizens for Fair Rates and the Environment — objected to PNM’s plan to issue $361 million in bonds under the 2019 Energy Transition Act. The bonds would in part pay for costs involved in leaving behind the San Juan power plant in northwestern New Mexico.
PNM relied on the state law to issue the long-term bonds and ultimately have ratepayers pay them off.
The Supreme Court said those costs fell within the “significant zone of reasonableness in which rates are neither ratepayer extortion nor utility confiscation.”
PNM said in a statement: “We are pleased this decision once again confirms the legality of the Energy Transition Act (ETA), allowing PNM to continue its progress in a just transition towards a clean energy future. We are also encouraged with today’s decision by the New Mexico Supreme Court rejecting claims from New Energy Economy intended to thwart PNM’s plans to implement the ETA.”
Several environmental and community organizations also hailed the endorsement of the Energy Transition Act, including the Sierra Club, Western Resource Advocates and Diné Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment.
The organizations said in a news release, “The court rejected all of the remaining challenges to the constitutionality of the ETA and concluded that the state legislature properly exercised its authority to set energy policy when enacting the legislation.”
Carol Davis, head of Diné CARE, said in the release: “We are thankful that the New Mexico Supreme Court upheld the ETA. We want healthy communities and economic opportunities that are not fossil fuels based. This decision is a step in the right direction to secure a healthier future for our communities.”
It’s unclear whether the ruling will apply to PNM’s proposal to issue $300 million in bonds to leave the Four Corners Power Plant, also in the state’s northwestern corner. PNM’s plan to abandon that coal plant and issue the bonds was rejected last month by the state Public Regulation Commission. PNM has appealed the case to the state Supreme Court.
The court said in its ruling Monday it expresses “no opinion on the Commission’s statutory authority to review and disallow recovery” of such costs in rate cases.
It did, however, reject constitutional challenges to the Energy Transition Act, which requires electric utilities to move to carbon-free power generation.
Mariel Nanasi, head of New Energy Economy of Santa Fe, said she wasn’t discouraged by the ruling. Nanasi said the Supreme Court opinion didn’t address “whether ratepayers should be stuck with imprudent costs as is the case in Four Corners.”
She said it would still be hard for PNM to win its appeal in the Four Corners case.
Unfortunate, I hope this is not a signal about this partisan court rejecting disallowing the merger.
Utilities include in their costs these actions. At start up and phase out. What did some think when the move away from fossil fuels started?
