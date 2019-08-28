The state Environmental Department issued a $222,313 fine to Los Alamos National Laboratory for 16 labeling and storage violations of hazardous waste, according to letters sent by the department’s Hazardous Waste Bureau last week.
Findings by the bureau included failures to identify and mark hazardous waste, not separating reactive chemicals, not using tarps or other protection on outdoor containers, keeping hazardous waste beyond a year, and improper labeling and safeguards. The findings resulted from the Hazardous Waste Bureau’s annual unannounced inspection, which occurred in April.
Hazardous Waste Bureau Chief John Kieling said that, based on his 23 years of experience, these findings appear normal for the size and complexity of the Los Alamos lab.
“There’s nothing extraordinary or spectacular here,” he said of the violations.
The Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office had six violations, and the other 11 violations were tied to the National Nuclear Security Administration and Triad National Security, the lab’s new contractor.
A spokesman for the Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office said the violations were under review and added that the office would respond to the state department.
The notice of the violations and civil fine gives the lab 30 days to respond and either appeal or pay the fine.
“The vast majority of the time, this is where we enter the violation settlement phase,” said Jennifer Hower, general counsel for the Environment Department.
Hower described settlement discussions as a time for appeals of violations, as well as any recalculations of civil fine amounts, and she said any agreement would be made public.