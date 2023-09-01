The New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau announced Friday it has cited the city of Albuquerque and Consolidated Builders of NM LLC, alleging asbestos exposures of workers at the Women’s Shelter within the Gateway Center.

The investigation concluded the city and Consolidated Builders exposed employees to asbestos between April 11, 2022, and March 9, the Environment Department said in a news release.

The city was fined $761,112 for seven citations. Consolidated Builders was issued a $331,475 fine for nine citations.

