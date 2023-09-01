The New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau announced Friday it has cited the city of Albuquerque and Consolidated Builders of NM LLC, alleging asbestos exposures of workers at the Women’s Shelter within the Gateway Center.
The investigation concluded the city and Consolidated Builders exposed employees to asbestos between April 11, 2022, and March 9, the Environment Department said in a news release.
The city was fined $761,112 for seven citations. Consolidated Builders was issued a $331,475 fine for nine citations.
Asbestos, used in construction materials, is considered a health hazard and is highly regulated. Breathing the substance can damage lung tissue, and cause lung cancer and other diseases.
The city acknowledged responsibility and notified workers of potential exposure before the citations were issued, the Environment Department said.
Albuquerque officials said in a statement Friday its asbestos abatement work in the first area of the Gateway Center under renovation is complete. The next areas of the building set for restoration work will be inspected for asbestos, and project managers will receive training on proper procedures for construction sites potentially containing asbestos, the statement said.
The city and Consolidated Builders have 15 business days after receiving the state citations to either pay the penalty and provide the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau with certification of corrective action, or to contest the citations.