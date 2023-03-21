POJOAQUE — Pojoaque-area residents fired questions Tuesday at a panel of federal, state, county and tribal officials about the massive regional water system being built to help settle a half-century-old dispute and augment the basin’s limited groundwater supply.
Among residents’ concerns were the long-term reliability of a system that diverts water from the already-strained Rio Grande, how affordable the water will be and how much will be exported to the city of Santa Fe instead of serving the area’s customers.
A few residents questioned whether the federal government has made adequate progress since it began construction almost three years ago on the system, which is aimed at easing the stress on wells and streams while providing water to people in several communities, including pueblos, in an area stretching from Española to Santa Fe.
Government representatives sought to allay their concerns in one of the first public meetings held to answer questions and provide updates since work began on the project in 2020.
The work is proceeding in three phases and scheduled to be finished in 2028.
The project is still in the first phase, with crews expected to begin building the treatment plant — a crucial component — sometime this year.
Jennifer Walters, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s project manager, said the agency is nine months to a year behind schedule on some facets because of delays that occurred during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We started construction in May 2020 right as the pandemic hit,” Walters said. “And we had to struggle through some of those challenges.”
Jennifer Faler, the bureau’s area manager, said the agency hopes to complete the work by the 2028 deadline, but will keep building until the system is completed.
When finished, it will have treatment facilities, storage tanks and 150 miles of pipeline to supply up to 4,000 acre-feet of drinking water a year — about 1.3 billion gallons — to the Nambe, Tesuque, San Ildefonso and Pojoaque pueblos as well as to other Santa Fe County customers in the Pojoaque Valley.
It will have a half-dozen pumping stations and seven miles of power lines.
Aside from bolstering the region’s water supply, the system will help settle the Aamodt litigation, one of the country’s longest-running water disputes, dating back to 1966.
The state has chipped in
$100 million and Santa Fe County is paying $17.5 million for the project.
Federal agencies are authorized to spend up to $413 million on the work and have so far spent about $106 million, Walters said.
The county has created a
$4 million fund to cover the costs of users hooking into the system.
County Commissioner Anna Hansen said the plan is to connect the area’s non-Pueblo users after the project is completed.
One audience member asked how the governments will get a return on such an expensive system when there seems to be relatively few people interested in using it.
He was referring to well users who say they won’t connect to the new system because of potentially higher costs.
John Utton, a county water attorney, said 908 residents in a survey said they would connect to the system.
A strong selling point is how the system will not only supply more water, but will guarantee good water quality, he said.
To help the project pay for itself, the system can supply water to Santa Fe to make up for lack of demand in the Pojoaque Valley, Utton said.
However, the intended users in the area will be the first priority — as required in the settlement — and the county will drum up more funding if necessary to service them, he said.
“The county has spent a fair amount of time analyzing this,” Utton said. “We think that it will sustainable financially, and it also will be affordable.”
The Aamodt water rights litigation grew out of concerns the basin lacked the water to fulfill everyone’s needs and rights, especially during droughts.
Those concerns are growing as the climate becomes warmer and drier, reducing water sources, State Engineer Mike Hamman said, adding the Rio Grande will remain a durable source of supplemental water.
An audience member expressed doubts about the river being able to meet demand, given how depleted it has become in recent years.
Hamman acknowledged the river’s flows have been down due to a weaker snowpack, less precipitation and drier weather intensifying evaporation. The monsoon was meager a few years ago but robust in the past two years, he said.
The fluctuations in river flows are part of being in the Southwest, he said.
Still, even with climate change, precipitation is predicted to stay about the same overall, though the weather patterns will change, he said.
That means the Rio Grande will stay a good source for this and other water systems in the coming years, though it will require some enhancement and conservation efforts to keep it flowing strong, Hamman said.
“This project actually has that as a main objective — to set us up for the long term,” Hamman said.