After 51 years, Aamodt water-rights case adjourned

R. Lee Aamodt in 1983. The Aamodt water rights litigation grew out of concerns the basin lacked the water to fulfill everyone’s needs and rights, especially during droughts.

POJOAQUE — Pojoaque-area residents fired questions Tuesday at a panel of federal, state, county and tribal officials about the massive regional water system being built to help settle a half-century-old dispute and augment the basin’s limited groundwater supply.

Among residents’ concerns were the long-term reliability of a system that diverts water from the already-strained Rio Grande, how affordable the water will be and how much will be exported to the city of Santa Fe instead of serving the area’s customers.

A few residents questioned whether the federal government has made adequate progress since it began construction almost three years ago on the system, which is aimed at easing the stress on wells and streams while providing water to people in several communities, including pueblos, in an area stretching from Española to Santa Fe.