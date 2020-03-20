Taxpayers this year are getting a three-month extension from both the state of New Mexico and the federal government on the deadline to file income tax returns.
The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department on Friday pushed back the deadline to file and pay state income taxes from the standard April 15 deadline to July 15 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the taxation department reported.
The extension tracks with an extension to file with the Internal Revenue Service that also was announced Friday, allowing taxpayers to wait until July 15 without incurring interest or penalties on their federal taxes.
The New Mexico taxation department noted that state law mandates that interest accrues on any unpaid balances starting April 15.
However, department spokesman Charlie Moore said, “The governor will be asking the Legislature to take action on this (interest on payments after April 15). This would create a one-time exception.”
“The unprecedented public health crisis caused by COVID-19 is also causing great financial hardship for New Mexico residents and small businesses,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “These actions represent one piece of our overall efforts to support our businesses and families during this emergency.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.