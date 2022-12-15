State health officials have greenlighted cannabis as an effective medical treatment for a range of anxiety disorders.

Dispensary managers view the measure, which could expand New Mexico’s Medical Cannabis Program to thousands of new patients, as a positive step forward, but they say dosage and treatment protocols will ultimately remain the responsibility of so-called budtenders until more medical doctors are versed in cannabis products and their effects.

Members of the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board in November approved adding anxiety as a qualifying condition of medical cannabis use after citing that up to 25 percent of New Mexico’s adult population — roughly 465,000 people — could be experiencing the effects of such disorders. The ruling is effective Jan. 1.

